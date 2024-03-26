Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Brew From The Terrace - a love letter to cult-favourite BBC Scotland show A View From The Terrace is now available to buy at Drygate Brewery in Glasgow’s East End.

The limited edition ‘bold and beefy’ stout, made with real Bovril and not suitable for vegetarians or vegans, is Drygate’s most experimental creation yet — and supplies aren’t expected to last for long.

The announcement that brewing of A Brew From The Terrace had begun late last year sparked a flood of enquiries to Drygate HQ, with managing director Matt describing it as one of the brewery’s most hotly anticipated releases ever.

Matt Corden said: “This has definitely been one of the most eagerly anticipated releases ever at Drygate. Ever since the announcement, we’ve had people ask every day when they can try it. The tension has been palpable.

“There’s quite a bit of crossover between diehard fans of A View From The Terrace, and our loyal customers, so it was the perfect opportunity to do something fun that celebrates an icon in Scottish football circles. We’re huge fans and because of our size, we’re able to do more experimental, fun releases which follow our passions and get people talking.

“This is football in a bottle – the undisputed flavour of the sport in this country. I think curiosity will get the better of everyone. I was genuinely shocked I enjoyed the beer as much as I did. We’ll see what others think!

“It’s certainly got our minds racing, who knows what’s next? Killie pie ale – we’re maybe a wee bit away from perfecting that yet.”

A Brew From The Terrace launches as Scottish football fans wind up for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany this summer. The limited run of 330ml bottles of 'A Brew From The Terrace’ have an ABV of 5.2%. The dark and flavourful stout promises a delightful experience for the taste buds, transporting fans to the cherished moments on the terraces with its rich, beefy undertones.