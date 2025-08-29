Scottish independent bakery to open beside Queen Street station

The bakehouse will sell Cornish pasties, pies, sausage rolls, baguettes and wraps from its newly kitted out Glasgow location.

A recognisable corner opposite Glasgow’s Queen Street railway station has been transformed from a newsagent into the latest outpost for Scottish independent baker Mor Bakehouse. Original launched in Edinburgh, they now have city centre branches at Edinburgh’s Princes Street, Hunter Square, Leith Street and Waverley Station, with now Argyle Street and the latest addition on Dundas Street in Glasgow. Doors are expected to be open next week.

The describe themselves saying: “We pride ourselves on serving Cornish pasties, pies, sausage rolls, freshly made baguettes, and wraps, celebrating the best of locally sourced Scottish ingredients. We take our coffee as seriously as our croissants, serving our own artisan blend from Edinburgh Coffee Roasters.”

Their pasties menu is quite distinctive with fillings including haggis, steak and stilton, lamb and mint, or red Thai chicken.

Chose between chunky chicken or chunky steak pies. You can also order a jumbo sausage roll or the vegan version. Baguettes include chimichurri chicken with avacado, or dijon tuna with radish and gherkins.

Doors will be open from 8am Monday to Sunday, the latest opening will offer food and drink for takeaway and sit-in.

The new arrival comes amidst a flurry of new city centre openings which have included SiSi Rooftop at The Social Hub in the Merchant City and Glasgow’s first Dishoom restaurant.

Mor Bakehouse, 1A Dundas StreetGlasgow G1 2AH