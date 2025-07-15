Scotland’s best local restaurants have been announced by food bible, the Good Food Guide. The annual list showcases the best restaurants around the UK, as decided by judges at the guide.

This year Redwood Wines has been named the best Scotland in Scotland.

“We are truly honoured to be recognised by The Good Food Guide,” said owners Roseanna and Morgwn Preston-Jones. “We pour our heart and soul into every aspect of Redwood and sharing that passion for food and wine fills us with great joy. We love Dunkeld, our loyal customers and visitors alike.”

“It’s exactly the kind of place you long to see in your neighbourhood,” reported The Good Food Guide’s inspector, praising the ‘joyous’ cooking and quiet brilliance of Redwood’s offering.

“We can't believe Dunkeld has such a fantastic little place like this,’ agreed one reader nomination. “The wine selection is stunning and the overall ambience and experience world class.”

Keep reading to see who else made the list.

1 . Redwood Wines, Dunkeld Redwood Wines, Dunkeld (Scotland Winner) | Rosalind Erskine

2 . Tide & Thyme, Tighnabruaich Tide & Thyme, Tighnabruaich Photo: Tide & Thyme

3 . The Dory Bistro, Pittenweem The Dory Bistro, Pittenweem | The Good Food Guide

4 . Gordon Arms, Selkirk Gordon Arms, Selkirk | Contributed