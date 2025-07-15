Good Food Guide 2025: All the Scottish local restaurants recommended by the Good Food Guide 2025

Published 16th Jul 2025

Discover the Scottish local restaurants featured in the Good Food Guide 2025.

Scotland’s best local restaurants have been announced by food bible, the Good Food Guide. The annual list showcases the best restaurants around the UK, as decided by judges at the guide.

This year Redwood Wines has been named the best Scotland in Scotland.

“We are truly honoured to be recognised by The Good Food Guide,” said owners Roseanna and Morgwn Preston-Jones. “We pour our heart and soul into every aspect of Redwood and sharing that passion for food and wine fills us with great joy. We love Dunkeld, our loyal customers and visitors alike.”

“It’s exactly the kind of place you long to see in your neighbourhood,” reported The Good Food Guide’s inspector, praising the ‘joyous’ cooking and quiet brilliance of Redwood’s offering.

“We can't believe Dunkeld has such a fantastic little place like this,’ agreed one reader nomination. “The wine selection is stunning and the overall ambience and experience world class.”

Keep reading to see who else made the list.

Redwood Wines, Dunkeld (Scotland Winner)

1. Redwood Wines, Dunkeld

Redwood Wines, Dunkeld (Scotland Winner) | Rosalind Erskine

Tide & Thyme, Tighnabruaich

2. Tide & Thyme, Tighnabruaich

Tide & Thyme, Tighnabruaich Photo: Tide & Thyme

The Dory Bistro, Pittenweem

3. The Dory Bistro, Pittenweem

The Dory Bistro, Pittenweem | The Good Food Guide

Gordon Arms, Selkirk

4. Gordon Arms, Selkirk

Gordon Arms, Selkirk | Contributed

