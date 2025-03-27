Scottish singer Amy Macdonald spotted at new Glasgow city centre bar

The singer dined at one of Glasgow’s newest bars in the city centre

Scottish singer Amy Macdonald has been spotted dining at a new Glasgow city centre bar on Bothwell Street.

Amy, who comes from Bishopbriggs, is beloved in Scotland thanks to the popularity of her debut album and titular single ‘This is the Life’ and was spotted having food at The Noble.

Sharing a picture of her food, Amy said: “This was a good scran!”

Amy Macdonald

The 100-cover venue sits somewhere between a classic Glasgow pub and a cocktail bar, open 9am until late with a food menu designed by chef John Molloy. It is already popular for pub lunches and after work drinks.

The bar is led by Group Bar Manager, Ewan Angus, who has created a menu of signature martinis, to sit alongside beers, wines and classic cocktails. Their speciality martini list includes: hot honey martini; passionfruit martini; and tomato martini, which are made using Rotovap infusions.

It has Cruzcampo, Moretti, Guinness and Neck Oil on tap, as well as non-alcoholic options from Heineken 0% and local brewery, Jump Ship. The whisky list includes over 30 single malts, blends and bourbons. The Noble also showcases three signature cocktails in partnership with The Macallan, featuring their 12-year, 15-year and 18-year old whisky’s.

Bar snacks include prawn tempura with lobster aioli; square sausage roll with brown sauce; mussel popcorn with malt vinegar powder; and Arbroath Smokie omelette. The menus at The Noble are heavily inspired by British pub classics, with local Scottish produce at their core. Other main menu favourites include: venison hotdog, brioche bun, truffle mayo and crispy onion; The Noble Ploughman’s Grilled Cheese; and beef whisky and haggis bangers, mash and onion gravy.