The Scotsman Scran Awards celebrated hospitality success stories at Platform in Glasgow.

Business owners and teams from across Scotland’s vibrant food and drink industry came together to celebrate the sector, and have a great night. There were 18 award categories, with nominations whittled down to the winners by an expert panel of judges.

The night, which welcomed 200 people from across the industry, started with a drinks reception from Lunun Gin and Annandale distillery before host Katy Johnston got things underway, followed by a speech from The Scotsman food and drink editor, Rosalind Erskine. The meal - sharing plates including Bolognese arancini, crispy buffalo cauliflower, buffalo chicken burgers, charred hanger steak, Sri Lankan Dhal and ice cream sandwiches - were thoroughly enjoyed ahead of the awards ceremony.

The Scotsman editor Neil McIntosh said: “At the Scotsman, we believe that Scotland’s food, drink and hospitality industries represent something very important about the country. We love your products of course and we salute the enormous contributions the food and drink businesses make to the national economy.” Scotsman food and drink editor, and host of Scran podcast, Rosalind Erskine added: “It has been a great pleasure to judge these awards which celebrate the wonderful businesses and people that make up Scotland’s food and drink industry. When we started Scran in late 2019, our mission was to tell stories of these people, places and businesses that help shape what we eat and drink, and it’s amazing to see some of those people here tonight.”

John Donnelly, Commercial Director at Scotland Food & Drink, which were the headline sponsor of this year’s Scran Awards said: “We’re delighted to support the second annual Scotsman Scran Awards, celebrating culinary excellence in Scotland. Celebrating and championing amazing Scottish food and drink businesses is at the very heart of what we do at Scotland Food & Drink so we’re excited to be a part of honouring these businesses.”

The Scotsman Scran Award 2024 winners were as follows:

Sustainability award: Bruichladdich Distillery

Scottish food and drink influencer of the year: Julia Bryce

Newcomer of the Year: Scotts Greenock

Best gastropub of the year: The Colintraive

Best craft beer: Vault City

Best Spirit: Isle of Harris Gin

Best whisky: The Hearach Single Malt Whisky

Hidden Gem Tayside & Central: The WeeCOOK Kitchen

Hidden Gem South Scotland: The Borders Distillery

Hidden Gem Highlands & Islands: Café Cùil

Hidden Gem Glasgow & West: The Prancing Stag

Hidden Gem NE, Orkney and Shetland: Sweet Mummas Kitchen

Hidden Gem Edinburgh, Fife & East: The Radhuni

New product of the year: Simon Howie reduced fat gluten free black pudding

Food and drink marketing campaign: The Hearach Single Malt Whisky - 2023 Launch Campaign

Scottish chef of the year: Colin Nicholson

Scottish restaurant of the year: Fhior

Outstanding contribution to the industry: Neil Forbes

Colin Nicholson, winner of Scottish Chef of the Year said of his award: “It’s amazing (to have won). Especially in that line up and being alongside someone like Stevie McLaughlin who has two Michelin Stars; I thought I had no chance. This is amazing for me, amazing for my team. I want to thank them for supporting me and what we’re doing at Mingary Castle.”

Live entertainment was from Ben Walker, a 20 year old singer/ songwriter from Glasgow who is playing at TRNSMT in July and Dovv, a singer/ songwriter born in Fife who is playing in Isle of White Festival in June.