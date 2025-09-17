Popular New York-style spot Sear’s Pizza has submitted plans to open a location in the city centre.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sear’s celebrated its first birthday earlier this month and has proven popular since opening its doors. The plans would see the new unit open at 4 John Street in the city centre - likely making it Sear’s second Glasgow outlet.

The unit was recently occupied by Metro Sandwich and sits in a prominent location in Glasgow city centre. It would add to Sear’s current location on Chancellor Street in the West End and the newly opened Edinburgh outlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unit is in a B-listed building, the planning is for: “Internal and external alterations to listed building - extract hood and flue (retrospective)”

Sear's Pizza in the West End. Plans have been submitted that would see a location open in the city centre. | Contributed

There is no inclination of how the Sear’s unit on John Street might look if plans are approved, but it has become well known for its nostaligic interior decoration in its current shops.

Sear’s Pizza is owned by Paul Beveridge, who also is at the helm of Ramen Dayo and Yakitori Shack in Glasgow, Sear’s is designed to transport you to a 80s and 90s New York pizza joint with exposed brick, wood panelled walls, an 80’s style menu board, self-serve soda fountain, NYC imagery, neon signs, counter service and a case filled with pizza pies.

Three slices of Sear’s Pizza. The brand sells New York-style pizza slices. | Sear's Pizza

Speaking ahead of the Glasgow opening last year, Paul said: “Speaking about the interior, he said: “Shop interiors have always been an obsession of mine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was lucky to visit NY as a kid in the 80s & 90s, and I remember being blown away by the hand painted signage and aesthetic of the bodegas and pizza shops. This was when NYC art and club culture was at its peak with Madonna, Keith Haring, Rocksteady Crew, Paris is Burning, The Ramones etc, so I’ve tried to incorporate that imagery into our shop interior.”

A decision on the plans is expected to be made by Tuesday, 14 October.