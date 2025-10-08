Sebb’s on Miller Street is launching a new lunch specials series, kicking off on Monday 13 October with the long-awaited return of cult favourite, the Koxedo fried chicken sandwich. Less than a year after opening and already recognised by the Michelin Guide, Sebb’s will introduce a rotating line-up of one off weekday dishes following Koxedo’s return.

Lunchtimes at one of Glasgow’s most talked about new restaurants are about to get even better as Sebb’s launches a brand new lunch specials series this month, starting with the long-awaited return of Koxedo, the fried chicken sandwich that became a lockdown legend.

From Monday 13 October, the Koxedo sandwich will be served as the first of Sebb’s lunch specials, available Monday to Friday from 12pm until 3pm or sell out, with limited numbers available each day.Less than a year after opening, Sebb’s has already been recognised by the Michelin Guide, joining sister venues Ox and Finch, Ka Pao and Margo on the prestigious list.

Now its kitchen team is turning their attention to weekday dining with a series of one off lunch dishes that come and go, starting with a fan favourite.Koxedo was born during lockdown, when the Scoop Restaurants team launched a fried chicken pop up out of Ox and Finch in March 2021.

It quickly became a cult hit, with sell out sandwiches and queues round the block, before closing just weeks later as Covid restrictions tightened.

Head chef Danny Carruthers said: “Lunch times at Sebb’s are about to take on a new life with the launch of our Lunch Specials. These will be one off dishes that come and go, and we thought there was no better way to begin than with the return of Koxedo. It is here for a limited time only, a flash in the pan just like it was the first time round, so get it while you can.

“We will make a set number each day, it is not available for pre order, and with our Lunch Hour Guarantee it is designed to fit perfectly into a weekday. This is just the start, with more specials to follow in the months ahead.”The first Sebb’s Lunch Special will be the return of the Koxedo chicken sandwich (£9.50) with buttermilk brined deep fried chicken thigh in a secret recipe coating, Freedom Bakery milk bun, Monterey Jack cheese, house ranch, fermented hot sauce, bread and butter pickles and shredded lettuce.

“A vegetarian option will also be available, featuring cauliflower pakora and zhoug on a Freedom Bakery bun with selected toppings. Sebb’s usual menu and sides will continue to be served alongside the special.Koxedo launches at Sebb’s on Monday 13 October, running initially through November.”

Sebb’s, 68B Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT