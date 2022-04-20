Second annual beer and gin festival coming to Shawlands

A beer and gin festival is returning to Shawlands this summer, following the success of the debut 2021 event.

The Shawlands Beer & Gin Festival will be held in the Dumbreck Playing Fields, Pollok Park, on June 25.

As the name suggests, there will be lots of beer, lots of gin and lots of fun.

The event page says: “Following our first massively successful event we are coming back for a second year. Covid tried to keep us at bay but now we are back and bigger than ever!

“Bigger main bar, more distillers and more beer companies, some new and some of last years favourites will be in attendance.

“A brilliant day last year enjoyed by over 1200 people, we have increased the capacity for our 2022 event and hope you will join us.”