The new coffee shop will open in the busy Glasgow shopping centre later this month.

It has been announced that British coffee chain Black Sheep Coffee will open their new premises inside Silverburn Shopping Centre this month.

The coffee specialists will open their new store inside the popular shopping centre on Tuesday 8 April joining the likes of Hotel Chocolat, Bee Inspired and a huge flagship Zara store as some of the most recent openings at Silverburn in recent weeks.

Guests will be able to enjoy signature drinks including the Black Hoof and Turmeric Latte along with seasonal drinks such as their Blueberry Matcha and summer smoothies. If coffee’s not your thing, you can enjoy their shakes and smoothies along with their Norwegian Waffles for a sweet treat.

Speaking about the new opening, Suhail Rehman and Tariq Din, franchise partners at Black Sheep Coffee Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to open in Silverburn, a location we’ve had our eyes on for a long time.

“This store is the fourth in our fast-growing portfolio and is all about great coffee, great vibes, and creating a welcoming space for the local community and Silverburn’s many visitors.”

Last year Silverburn saw record-breaking footfall numbers with 15.2 million guests visiting. The retail and leisure destination is now gearing up to welcome a series of brands to its line-up, including H Beauty, King Pins, Bershka, Pull&Bear and Hollister.