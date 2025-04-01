Shopping in Glasgow: British coffee chain announces opening date of new Glasgow shop in Silverburn

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The new coffee shop will open in the busy Glasgow shopping centre later this month.

It has been announced that British coffee chain Black Sheep Coffee will open their new premises inside Silverburn Shopping Centre this month.

The coffee specialists will open their new store inside the popular shopping centre on Tuesday 8 April joining the likes of Hotel Chocolat, Bee Inspired and a huge flagship Zara store as some of the most recent openings at Silverburn in recent weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guests will be able to enjoy signature drinks including the Black Hoof and Turmeric Latte along with seasonal drinks such as their Blueberry Matcha and summer smoothies. If coffee’s not your thing, you can enjoy their shakes and smoothies along with their Norwegian Waffles for a sweet treat.

Black Sheep Coffee teased a new store late last year. Guests can enjoy signature drinks including the Black Hoof and Turmeric Latte along with seasonal drinks such as their Blueberry Matcha and summer smoothies. If coffee’s not your thing, you can enjoy their shakes and smoothies along with their Norwegian Waffles for a sweet treat.Black Sheep Coffee teased a new store late last year. Guests can enjoy signature drinks including the Black Hoof and Turmeric Latte along with seasonal drinks such as their Blueberry Matcha and summer smoothies. If coffee’s not your thing, you can enjoy their shakes and smoothies along with their Norwegian Waffles for a sweet treat.
Black Sheep Coffee teased a new store late last year. Guests can enjoy signature drinks including the Black Hoof and Turmeric Latte along with seasonal drinks such as their Blueberry Matcha and summer smoothies. If coffee’s not your thing, you can enjoy their shakes and smoothies along with their Norwegian Waffles for a sweet treat. | Black Sheep Coffee

Speaking about the new opening, Suhail Rehman and Tariq Din, franchise partners at Black Sheep Coffee Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to open in Silverburn, a location we’ve had our eyes on for a long time.

“This store is the fourth in our fast-growing portfolio and is all about great coffee, great vibes, and creating a welcoming space for the local community and Silverburn’s many visitors.”

Last year Silverburn saw record-breaking footfall numbers with 15.2 million guests visiting. The retail and leisure destination is now gearing up to welcome a series of brands to its line-up, including H Beauty, King Pins, Bershka, Pull&Bear and Hollister.

Related topics:CoffeeHotel ChocolatDrinksGlasgow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice