Jojo Macs opened in the city centre in August last year with a grill menu that included lobster, burger and barbeque. Lawrence McManus, the owner of West End chippy Old Salty's opened launched the new venture offering value for money meals and lobster takeaway. The businessman told the Glasgow Times at the time that his concept was a reaction to the cost of living crisis.

“Our menu is going to be, hopefully, very open and well-priced. People are struggling enough at the moment. All of our costs have increased enormously but we are not going to be expensive."

Jojo Macs took over an empty space that was once occupied by Bread Meats Bread - they are now in a bigger unit on St Vincent Street.

Work was underway this morning to refit for the launch of Little Tuscany which will now open in the same location. It is described as "an authentic Italian escape in the heart of Glasgow city centre, as a family-owned and operated emporium."

"We offer a delightful fusion of coffee, bakery, deli, cocktails, and wines, all served with traditional Italian flair in a relaxed, casual setting."