Six Company, the Glasgow-based company behind the Six by Nico restaurants, has announced ambitious development and investment plans for its hometown of Glasgow, including the launch of three new venues across the city.

Chief executive and founder Nico Simeone confirmed three new Glasgow openings and a three million pound investment into the city's restaurant scene including a new flagship Six by Nico Glasgow restaurant location in Merchant City.

The other two locations will see the addition of Sole Club in Finnieston, which will pay homage to the original idea that launched the Six by Nico journey - 'The Chippie' - by bringing together two concepts in one venue as well as further investment at Six by Nico Byres Road with the introduction of Somewhere by Nico - an innovative cocktail bar that aims to reinvent the traditional bar experience by combining multisensory, mixology and storytelling.

Six by Nico Merchant City is a watershed moment for the Glasgow community. After six years of operations in the city and the opening of fifteen sites throughout the UK and Ireland in the same time frame, the brand is moving into a new phase with a new look.

Six by Nico Merchant City will provide the experience guests all they know and love in elegant surroundings that compliment all aspects of their product. Six by Nico Merchant City will open on January 15 2024 at 64 Albion St, Glasgow, with all bookings from their Finnieston location being transferred to the new flagship City Centre location.

A CGI image of the new cocktail bar, Somewhere by Nico, which is set to open early next year

The existing Glasgow Finnieston Six by Nico location will close on January 14 and an exciting and brand new concept for the group will launch in its place in February. Sole Club will pay homage to the original creative that kick started the Six by Nico journey - ‘The Chippie’, where it will bring together two concepts in the one venue.

One side will host a unique chippie takeaway, blending traditional favourites with the team's culinary expertise and creativity to offer new twists on the traditional takeaway.

The other side of Sole Club's concept is tucked away, a one-of-a-kind 22-seat speakeasy-style fish restaurant that takes pride in using the best Scottish ingredients. The venue will thrive on 'spontaneity and innovation', crafting daily menus based on the best ingredients available each day, ensuring a fresh and exciting dining experience.

The dining concept will open its doors at 1132 Argyle St, Finnieston in February 2024.

The final investment for the first quarter of 2024 in Glasgow for Six Company will bring a new cocktail tasting experience to Glasgow's West End. Somewhere by Nico is an innovative cocktail bar that looks to redefine what a bar experience looks like by blending storytelling, multi-sensory mixology and experience together.

Influenced by Six by Nico, Somewhere will look to create a six stage cocktail experience every six weeks, inspired by a ‘themed world’ that will become Somewhere during that time.

With storytelling at the heart of the experience, guests are transformed into adventurers, with mixologists becoming the narrator, through enhanced narratives in every drink. Its mystical decor will transport you to a dream world that will challenge all your senses throughout a carefully curated two hour experience from £60pp.

Somewhere by Nico will offer what is believed to be Scotland's first ever cocktail tasting experience with paired dishes and will open in February 2024 at 358 Byres Rd, Glasgow.

Six Company Chief Executive and founder Nico Simeone said: "Our team is driven daily by the challenge to constantly create and reinvent. We are dedicated to being different, never resting on our laurels, and continuously striving to create the best customer experiences.

"Marking our six-year journey with such a significant evolution of experiences in our home town and reaffirming our commitments to the city seems like the best way to celebrate the next stage in our company vision.“

Since launching their first restaurant in 2017 in their hometown of Glasgow, Six by Nico has served over 350,000 customers across the city's locations in Finnieston, Byres Road and Glasgow Southside and a staggering 2 million dishes.

The Six by Nico brand has created 49 tasting menus since the conceptual brands launch in Glasgow and raised over £700,000 in two years for the groups charity partner Beatson Cancer Charity. Since the partnership's inception less than two years ago, the restaurant group and their customers have raised funds across their fifteen Six by Nico locations in England, Scotland, and Ireland as well as 100% of the proceeds from the Beat 6 restaurant in Glasgow Bearsden going directly to Beatson Cancer Charity.