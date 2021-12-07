Six by Nico launches new ‘Miracle On’ festive menu

Restaurant Six by Nico has launched a new Christmas-themed tasting menu.

The ‘Miracle On’ menu is taking a nostalgic look back at the festive season.

What’s on the menu?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new six course ‘Miracle On' themed tasting menu includes:

Memories of a Christmas market - smoked sausage and onion compote, smoked sausage espuma, crispy potato, gherkins and pickled shallots.

Partridge in a pear tree - partridge, duck and chicken boudin, haricot bean, pickled walnut and salsify.

Who doesn’t like brussel sprouts - chanterelle mushroom, sprout tops, ewes cheese royale, confit egg and fermented black garlic.

Smoked salmon blinis - smoked salmon, celeriac, queen kale and granny smith apples, smoked caviar and potato blini foam.

Festive fun and game - haunch of venison, game pie, Jerusalem artichoke, toasted hazelnut emulsion and sherry jus.

Buche de Noel - dulce de leche mousseline, sour cherry, white glacage and hazelnut, chocolate aero.

What is the chef saying?

Chef Nico Simeone said: "Nothing will stop us all from having a fun-filled Christmas this year, and I think we all appreciate festivities more than ever.

“Most of us are familiar with the traditional Christmas lunch and all the trimmings but this December, our team at Six by Nico wanted to bring the magic of Christmas nostalgia to the plate with our 'Miracle On' menu and create the perfect Christmas dining experience for all of our customers.”

How much is it?

The menu will be priced at £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine pairing for an additional £26 at each Scottish restaurant location.

As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as festive inspired snack sides from £5.

When is it available?

'Miracle On' will run in Glasgow Finnieston, Glasgow Southside and Edinburgh city centre from Monday, December 13 until Sunday, January 9, 2022

Diners can book a table now for ‘Miracle On’. Open from midday, Monday through to Sunday, each six-course menu will be available from noon.