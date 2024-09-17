Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new experiences are reminiscent of the Six By Nico ‘Chippie’ menu and allow diners to order outwith the tasting menu ingrained to the brand.

The seafood-focused speakeasy-style diner Sole Club is paying homage to its roots and introducing two new culinary concepts. Taking inspiration from ‘The Chippie’ tasting menu that originated in its sister brand Six By Nico, the Finnieston venue is launching both ‘The Chippie Club’ - offering bold twists on classic dishes - and ‘The Club Classics’ - for those seeking more options to satisfy a quick lunch or late-night bite.

The chef behind the endeavour Nico Simone has built a strong reputation in Scotland’s hospitality scene, and is particularly renowned for reworking traditional chip shop food which is the basis of these new offerings. Growing up in his parent’s Glasgow takeaway the fine dining experience is influenced by his own cultural background.

The Chippie Club is a tasting menu experience priced at £40 that brings a contemporary twist to timeless dishes inherent to the genre including a chip on a stick, smoky sausage supper, scotch eggs and fish finger sandwiches. The aim of the menu is to evoke a sense of nostalgia in diners.

The Club Classics menu offers individual mains with prices starting at £7. The options are extensive and are said to suit those looking for a lighter bite and heartier meal. There will be staple items and specials focusing on their daily seafood catch.

Speaking on the double launch Nico Simone said: "When we first launched Sole Club, we knew we wanted to test and experiment with new menus, concepts, and dishes, especially as a seafood-focused restaurant was a new venture for us. After six months of creative exploration, we are excited to unveil two new dining experiences—an evolution shaped by the feedback of our guests and the innovation of our talented chefs.”

“The Chippie Club experience represents a new wave for the original Six by Nico menu theme, with playful twists and bold flavours that truly capture what Sole Club is all about—delivering a fully immersive dining experience. I can’t wait for our customers to experience our new bold menu options."

Both menus are available from 27 September 2024 at Sole Club on Argyle Street.