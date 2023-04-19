Sloans set to hold special macaroni event

The Scottish Macaroni Appreciation Club (SMAC) at Sloans is getting ready to celebrate 10 years since the very first meeting of the club in the Glasgow bar and restaurant.

It was first brought about as a bit of fun by some who thoroughly enjoy the cheesy goodness before turning into a regular sell-out monthly event that attracted macaroni lovers from all across the world when visiting Glasgow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They plan to celebrate the event with a special birthday bash at Sloans Wednesday 28 June at 7pm where mac and cheese fanatics will have the chance to dig into four different macaroni dishes before voting for what they think is to be considered the ‘Mac Daddy’.

Over the years, there have been some particular dishes that have stood out including the Philly cheese steak mac, salt and chilli mac, tex mex mac, loaded fries mac and Sloans legendary original macaroni.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is however a twist as on the night a mystery mac is always unveiled which isn’t always for the faint of heart as previous specials have included blackforest mac, unicorn mac, frogs legs mac, monster munch mac and creme egg mac.

Events manager at Sloans Rachel Farmer is looking forward to the special occasion being marked saying, “SMAC has been going now for over ten years, proof that the people of Glasgow are serious about their macaroni cheese and a real testament to its enduring appeal as the ultimate feel-good food.

“Not many events can claim a ten-year run and we can’t wait to celebrate – we’re hoping to see regulars returning back from the very first night of SMAC and hopefully loads of new folk discovering what it’s all about too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Tickets are going to go fast so set a reminder and get in quick – this one’s going to be something special.”

The dishes for the birthday bash menu have already been decided with attendees set to be able to try mac and meatballs, mac ‘n’ party, Sloans legendary mac and of course the mystery option.

You can expect a night of entertaintainment and good food on the night with tickets being available to purchase here.

Advertisement