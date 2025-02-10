South Lanarkshire is flush with some of the best pubs in Scotland, that’s why today we wanted to pick out the very best of the best.

Although many pubs which once stood in South Lanarkshire may have closed their doors or changed ownership, there are still plenty of great pubs which we wanted to shine a spotlight on.

If you’ve ever went out for night out in East Kilbride, Hamilton, Bothwell or Cambuslang, or anywhere in between, you’ll know just how great a South Lanarkshire pub can be.

Take a look below as we explore the 9 best pubs in South Lanarkshire.

Have we missed your favourite pub in South Lanarkshire? Be sure to let us know all about it in the comments.

1 . Montgomerie Arms The Montgomerie Arms is one of the original coaching inns which dates back to 1656 and is East Kilbride's oldest pub. The pub is still very much a hub for the community. 1 Montgomery St, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JS. | Expedia

2 . The Rowantree Inn The Rowantree Inn is a fantastic traditional bar in Uddingston where you'll be served one of the finest pints of Guinness in the area. Also order one of their brilliant pies. Old Mill Road, Uddingston, Glasgow. G71 7PF. | The Rowantree Inn

3 . The Barnhill Tavern The Barnhill Tavern is a great wee traditional spot in Blantyre that is always busy. 115 Bardykes Rd, Blantyre, Glasgow G72 9UH. | The Barnhill Tavern