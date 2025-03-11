4 . Silverbirch Garden Centre

Silverbirch Garden Centre in Carluke are famed for their incredible selection of Christmas, but there cafe is just as good, if not better. One of the main attractions of their coffee shop is the variety of delicious homemade cakes, traybakes and scones. They continue to use support local businesses by using Ramsay of Carluke family butcher to provide exceptional flavour and only the finest ingredients in their traditional meat products. 165 Lanark Rd, Crossford, Carluke ML8 5QQ. | Silverbirch Garden Centre