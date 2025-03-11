Café culture is booming in South Lanarkshire, that’s why today we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of the very best cafe’s you can find in the area.
Whether you fancy a roll and a coffee, or something a bit more adventurous, all the cafes below will be more than happy to accommodate your needs.
Some are favourites on the main street while others you can only really get to by car, but we definitely recommend visiting them as they are worth the trip. They use some of the finest and freshest ingredients meaning you’ll be completely spoiled for choice.
Take a look below at Glasgow’s best cafes in South Lanarkshire in 2025.
1. Greenhall Country Cafe and Farm Shop
Greenhall Country Cafe and Farm Shop has got to be one of our favourite cafes in South Lanarkshire. They offer freshly prepared food straight from the farm - we can't say any better than that! Hamilton Rd, Blantyre, Glasgow G72 9UD. | Greenhall Country Cafe and Farm Shop
2. The Heron Farm Shop & Kitchen
Another great cafe that we love to visit in South Lanarkshire is The Heron Farm Shop & Kitchen. Sit back in the beautifully relaxing green oak-framed building and enjoy a cooked breakfast, lunch, light snacks, hot & cold refreshments and afternoon tea. Kindrochet, Strathaven ML10 6QP. | The Heron Farm Shop & Kitchen
3. Hunter House Coffee Shop
Hunter House Coffee Shop is a local community hub and coffee shop, which serves a breakfast and lunch menu. It's a bustling wee spot in East Kilbride that locals regularly head to for a cuppa or bite to eat. Hunter House, Maxwellton Road, East Kilbride G74 3LW. | Hunter House Coffee Shop
4. Silverbirch Garden Centre
Silverbirch Garden Centre in Carluke are famed for their incredible selection of Christmas, but there cafe is just as good, if not better. One of the main attractions of their coffee shop is the variety of delicious homemade cakes, traybakes and scones. They continue to use support local businesses by using Ramsay of Carluke family butcher to provide exceptional flavour and only the finest ingredients in their traditional meat products. 165 Lanark Rd, Crossford, Carluke ML8 5QQ. | Silverbirch Garden Centre