10 restaurants in Glasgow have been recognised at the SPICE Awards 2025 - with Glasgow’s Raj Bajwe MBE of Murphy’s Pakora Bar also picking up the Lifetime Achievement award.

The Spice Awards are widely regarded as the Oscars of the curry world, and with more and more Asian cuisines reflected in the every-growing category selections.

It’s not just about curry, as the awards showcase the best of Japanese, Nepalese, Chinese and even Kebabs and Pakora.

There was also an opportunity for chefs from restaurants to show off their skills in a live cook off as part of the Curry Championships, won by Glasgow’s Madras Café.

Awards Director Warren Paul said: “The standard of entries this year was staggering, the quality is always very high but our judges had a really difficult task this time.

“The quality of food, service and so on in Scotland across the wide range of Pan-Asian cuisines is really something we should be proud of.

“It’s always nice to see new names come up as finalists and even as Highly Recommended or Winners on the night, as well as the favourites people rely on year after year.

“It shows how deep and strong the food scene is in Scotland even in these very tough times for all of us – not least the hospitality trade in general.

“Congratulations to everyone picking something up here – but again I want to stress that some very, very good entries have just missed out.

“We’re always happy to share feedback with those who don’t win, so they know where things can be improved. I think that’s part of why our awards are so respected – the transparency.”

Giving a nod to Murphy’s Pakora Bar and Raj, Warren said: “Raj has done so much for hospitality, for food and just for Glasgow – he’s an ambassador in every sense, hosting all sorts of famous visitors to the city.

“Mel Gibson, Meatloaf, Billy Connolly and countless other stars have been hosted by this great man, so it’s a privilege to now show the city’s appreciation for him with this special award.”

Keep reading to find out how Glasgow was recognised by the judges at this year’s SPICE Awards.

1 . LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT Raj Bajwe MBE of Murphy’s Pakora Bar | Terry Boyd

2 . Angeethi by Sagar Massey Best Restaurant Manager (Highly Recommended), Best Newcomer (Highly Recommended) and Best Chef (Highly Recommended) | Angeethi by Sagar Massey/Facebook

3 . The Lansdowne Best Team (Highly Recommended), Best Pakora (Highly Recommended) and Best Indian Restaurant - West (Highly Recommended) | The Lansdowne/Facebook

4 . Bantawala By Masala Twist Best Family Restaurant (Highly Recommended) Best Indian Restaurant - West (Highly Recommended) | Google Maps