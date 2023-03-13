Five of the best Irish pubs and places in Glasgow to head to this St Patrick’s Day.

As St Patrick’s Day draws closer, Glasgow locals and visitors are spoilt for choice when it comes to Irish-themed pubs, with several scattered across the city. With over ten different spots to choose, it’s understandable if you’re having trouble picking exactly where to head.

St Patrick’s Day falls on March 17 and honours the death patron saint of Ireland, who died in the fifth century. Over the years the day has evolved to become a celebration of Ireland and its culture, and is now acknowledged by many across the globe including locals in Glasgow.

While many outside of the Emerald Isle choose to celebrate with a pint of Guinness on the day, what better way to join in on all the fun than heading to a local Irish themed pub? Kitty O’Shea and Molly Malones are just a couple venues dotted around the city.

However there’s no need to worry if you’re struggling to decide what pub to visit. We’ve compiled a few places that are worth your time, according to Tripadvisor reviewers.

We break down the top five Irish pubs in Glasgow to head to this St Patrick’s Day. The best venues which were rated 4 stars and above.

Connolly’s

According to Tripadvisor reviewers, Connolly’s takes the title of the top Irish pub in Glasgow.

With a rating of 4.5 out of 5, reflecting just 60 reviews, the venue is also ranked the 13th best Gastropub in the city on the trusted review site.

Looking back on their experience at the venue, one five-star review on Tripadvisor even described the place to be a "cracking wee spot."

Where is it?: 45 Bell Street, Glasgow G1 1NX Scotland

When is it open?: Monday - Sunday from 11am to midnight.

Find out more about Connolly’s via Tripadvisor .

Molly Malones

Another favourite of Glasgow locals and visitors alike is Molly Malones which received the stamp of approval from Tripadvisor reviewers in 2022 with a prestigious Travellers’ Choice award.

Its popularity among customers is clear, as the pub was rated 4 out of 5 on the review site reflecting almost 400 customer posts.

One past customer described the pub to be an "excellent city centre pub" with a "great atmosphere" and "friendly and welcoming staff."

Where is it?: 224 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 2UG Scotland

When is it open?: Sunday - Thursday from 11am to 11pm, Friday - Saturday from 11am to midnight.

Find out more about Molly Malones via Tripadvisor .

Kitty O’Shea

Kitty O’Shea has also built up a good reputation among tourists exploring the sites of Glasgow as well as locals and residents.

With just over 130 reviews on Tripadvisor, the venue has a rating of 4 out of 5 and is also the sixth-best Irish-themed establishment in Glasgow on the trusted review site.

Looking back on their experience at the venue, one reviewer described it to be their "favourite place in Glasgow’s West End."

Where is it?: 15 Waterloo Street, Glasgow G2 6AY Scotland

When is it open?: Monday - Wednesday 12pm - 11pm Thursday - Saturday 12pm- 12am, Sunday 12.30pm - 11pm.

Find out more about Kitty O’Shea via Tripadvisor .

Malones

Another spot not to miss in Glasgow amid St Patrick’s Day festivities is Malones which offers a warm atmosphere as well as a good old pint of Guinness.

The venue is rated a 4 out of 5 by Tripadvisor reviewers reflecting just over 170 customer posts. While it received a 4 overall, Malones’ atmosphere, in particular, received a 4.5 from customers.

A past Tripadvisor reviewer wrote of the establishment: "One of the best bars I’ve been in, and what a welcome, lovely staff with nothing but the best service."

Where is it?: 57-59 Sauchiehall Lane, Glasgow G2 4AB Scotland

When is it open?: Sunday - Thursday 11am - 12am, Friday - Saturday 11am - 3am.

Find out more about Malones via Tripadvisor .

Grace’s Irish Sports Bar

Last but not least is Grace’s Irish Sports Bar, a spot welcoming of all things Emerald Isles themed and sports.

The venue takes a spin on the classic Irish pub as it adds a sporty feel through its screening of games across football, rugby and golf.

One past customer described the place to have a "brilliant atmosphere" and applauded its "efficient and friendly staff."

Where is it?: 18 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1LD Scotland

When is it open?: Sunday 9.30am - 12am, Monday - Wednesday 12pm - 12am, Thursday 12pm - 3am, Friday 11.30am - 3am, Saturday 11.30am - 12am.

