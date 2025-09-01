Sticks'n'Sushi to open restaurant and cocktail bar on George Square

This December, Glasgow welcomes Scotland’s very first SticksʹnʹSushi from the much-loved Danish-Japanese restaurant group that blends sushi with grilled kushiyaki stick dishes.

This December, Glasgow welcomes Scotland’s very first SticksʹnʹSushi from the much-loved Danish-Japanese restaurant group that blends sushi with grilled sticks (kushiyaki). Set in a grand Grade II-listed building on George Square, the opening also introduces another first: the group’s debut standalone cocktail bar.

Founded in Copenhagen in 1994 by half-Danish, half-Japanese brothers Jens and Kim Rahbek and their brother-in-law Thor Andersen, SticksʹnʹSushi has grown into one of Denmark’s most distinctive dining exports, with restaurants in Copenhagen, Berlin, Oxford, Cambridge and London.

The restaurant building (formerly Assaggini) blends Japanese precision with a Danish eye for design and will feature an open kitchen, spacious dining room and outdoor terrace, with service rooted in Omotenashi – the Japanese art of wholehearted hospitality.

The menu at SticksʹnʹSushi is for everyone — sushi and sashimi of course, but also grilled meats (the sticks), vegetarian and plant-based dishes – making it just as much about the ‘sticks’ as the ‘sushi’.’ Dishes are designed to be shared, whether ordered à la carte or as generous set menus.

Guest favourites include Ebi Bites, tempura shrimp with chili and coriander topped with miso aioli and fresh lime and the Temaki Setto, DIY sushi rolls featuring lobster, wagyu tartare and avocado. From the grill, there’s Hotate Bacon, scallops wrapped in bacon with miso herb butter and Wagyu Yaki, tender Japanese wagyu from Kyushu.

Tucked away beneath the restaurant, the new cosy cocktail bar is designed as a destination in its own right. Inspired by Nanajūni – Japan’s 72 poetic micro-seasons – the bar will serve an ever-evolving menu of contemporary cocktails infused with botanicals, scents and flavours that echo the subtle changes in nature.

The bartenders will bring the menu to life, engaging guests with inventive serves and the stories behind each drink.

The drinks menu will also feature a wide selection of sake, shochu, umeshu and Japanese whiskies. With an intimate setting, curated soundtrack and bites from the restaurant kitchen, the bar will offer Glasgow a stylish new space with a Danish-Japanese feel for cocktail connoisseurs and an evening out with friends.

Sticks’n’Sushi - an experience defined by generous plates, vibrant flavours and a warm, welcoming spirit, Glasgow just got a new reason to linger in George Square.