Still Game star spotted at city centre sports bar enjoying a pint

A well-known face from Scottish sitcom Still Game has been spotted out and about in the city centre

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A well-known Still Game star has been spotted enjoying a pint at one of Glasgow city centres newest bars.

Paul Riley who plays the character of Winston Ingram in Still Game was pictured with a pint at The Clubhouse in Princes Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, the bar said: “I run a tight ship, no’ a s**** tip” in reference to one of his best known Still Game quotes.

Clubhouse

The bar has been opened since August and has already established itself as a great city centre hotspot for a drink or bite to eat where you can catch all live sport action.

Earlier this year, we sat down to speak to the people and organisational development manager for the company, Graham Moffat who told us about the vision for The Clubhouse. He said: “It's been an exciting journey, but it is been very much a fun experience for us to open something so unique and in such a prestigious place like Princess Square.

“The Clubhouse is an all day dining and taproom. Our dining goes from breakfast from 10am seven days right through until late at night. We’e got a good mix of a menu. We have the likes of a lunch menu, with the likes of baked potatoes, sandwiches, wraps. We have a lighter bite section as well as a full a la carte menu as well. We’re constantly evolving that as well, so very exciting. We have a fabulous drink selection from Krombacher which is a German lager, as well as the likes of Mortetti, Heineken Zero on tap, and a really nice selection of cocktails as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s a huge variety of people that will come to visit us. We have such a massive showing of sport. We have 11 screens within the venue from 65 inch up to 85 inch, and it gives a real good option for people to come in and watch. The ilkes of F1 Golf, which we’ve got on at the moment. We also show football as well. So the clientele that will come in will be people that are looking to enjoy their particular sport as well as a nice, cool atmosphere to have a drink or maybe a quick bite to eat.”