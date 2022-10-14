Still Game’s Jack and Victor to headline Glasgow food and drink show

The Still Game stars will be signing bottles of their own whisky and gin.

Jack and Victor will be skipping out of The Clansman this month to make a star appearance at one of Scotland’s biggest food and drink events.

The Still Game duo will swap Craiglang for the carnival as Dunns bring a funfair of food and drink to one of Glasgow’s most famous venues, with the once-a–year industry gathering being hosted at the iconic Platform at The Arches this October.

The event will showcase the very best of Scottish produce in a journey of ‘Discovery’, and Scottish comedy favourites Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will be on hand to meet the great and the good of Scotland’s food service and licensed trade industries, and sign bottles of their very own Jack and Victor whisky and gin.

Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan, stars of Still Game.

The popular annual event, this year getting guests to ‘roll up’ for the carnival and funfair-themed show, will allow people to discover Dunns’ vast food and drink range.

It takes place amid a series of emerging new trends in Scotland, including a spike in demand for plant-based products, immunity-boosting foods and increased scrutiny on sustainability.

Advertisement

Those visiting the Glasgow city centre venue on October 25 will have the chance to sample a host of new products being brought to the market, as Dunns look to introduce the food industry’s freshest lines to consumers.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated Discovery 2022 show, the first in-person event since 2019, Julie Dunn, operations director at Dunns Food and Drinks, said: “It’s a very big event for us and we’re really excited, given it’s the first time we’ve been able to have everyone together for a show since the pandemic.

“The theme of 2022 is ‘Discovery’ and we’ve challenged suppliers to really think about what they’re bringing to the sector in terms of new product development.

“As you’d expect, we’ve had a brilliant response, particularly from local producers, many of which have launched during lockdown, and we’ve been very keen to support them.

“By backing small independent businesses, it also re-emphasises our commitment to help build a fairer and greener food and drink sector and to make that positive contribution to Scotland’s economy as a whole.”

On the menu at Platform will be the likes of meat-free meal solutions, authentic international street foods and premium bar snacks, each featuring under the banner of discovery, with suppliers encouraged to bring their hottest new produce to the dinner table.

Advertisement

The strength of Scotland’s drinks sector will also be on display, with local producers Harris Gin, Panther Milk and Novar Scottish craft cider just a trio of many licensed trade suppliers keen to show off their latest creations.

Discovery 2022 takes place at Platform, Argyle Street, on Tuesday, October 25, from 1pm to 6pm.

The event is free to attend, however as capacity is limited, attendees are encouraged to register on eventbrite.