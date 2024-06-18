Strathbungo hospitality guide: The 8 best restaurants, pubs and bars in Glasgow Southside's best neighbourhood

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 18th Jun 2024, 14:56 BST

Strathbungo is one of our favourite spots in the Southside of Glasgow - this is our guide to the very best pubs and restaurants you can find in the Bungo

In recent years, Glasgow’s Southside has been considered to be the ‘new West End’ with the area bustling with cafes, bars and restaurants.

Strathbungo has not been immune to the changes with the neighbourhood having a fine balance of traditional bars mixed with new restaurants that have brought exciting flavours to the area.

With Queen’s Park on your doorstep, people from Strathbungo have their very own entrance to the park making it the perfect neighbourhood to spend those long summer days that turn into late hazy evenings in Glasgow.

That’s why we put together this guide to the hospitality scene in Strathbungo - to show you the very best bars and restaurants there is to find in the small Southside neighbourhood.

The Bungo have been serving the local community for over a decade now, the café is well respected in the Scottish foodie community, and one of the best spots to head to for some brunch in Glasgow.

1. The Bungo

The Bungo have been serving the local community for over a decade now, the café is well respected in the Scottish foodie community, and one of the best spots to head to for some brunch in Glasgow. | The Bungo

A trendy southside hang-out, don't let the relaxed atmosphere fool you, these guys are serious about Mediterranean food. Gather some pals and enjoy some wine in Strathbungo.

2. Lobo - 758 Pollokshaws Road, Strathbungo

A trendy southside hang-out, don't let the relaxed atmosphere fool you, these guys are serious about Mediterranean food. Gather some pals and enjoy some wine in Strathbungo. | Opentable

Another great choice for discerning southsiders is The Allison Arms. Located on Pollokshaws Road, you'll enjoy the relaxed atmosphere while you check out their fridge stocked with a range of interesting and unusual bottled beers.

3. The Allison Arms

Another great choice for discerning southsiders is The Allison Arms. Located on Pollokshaws Road, you'll enjoy the relaxed atmosphere while you check out their fridge stocked with a range of interesting and unusual bottled beers. Photo: Google Maps

One of few Caribbean bars and restaurants in the city - The Rum Shack is a great time all-round. Get some incredible food inspired by the likes of Jamaica and The Bahamas with rum to match of course. Later on in the night you can see some live comedy or gigs, who needs to go anywhere else?

4. The Rum Shack

One of few Caribbean bars and restaurants in the city - The Rum Shack is a great time all-round. Get some incredible food inspired by the likes of Jamaica and The Bahamas with rum to match of course. Later on in the night you can see some live comedy or gigs, who needs to go anywhere else? | Contributed

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsGlasgowBars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.