Stravaigin retains quirky style as it reopens after refurbishment

Stravaigin, the much-loved cornerstone of Glasgow’s West End, has reopened to the public today,Friday 24 February following a month-long refurbishment.

Stavaigin reopened today with a renewed sense of purpose. A number of new design touchpoints accentuate the venue’s character and charm, along with a new basement wine bar called The Cellar, and an imaginative new food and drink offering.

Renowned Glasgow interior design studio Surface-ID - whose long-standing association with Stravaigin stretches back to the original expansion in 1994 – has struck a balance between retaining many of the venue’s original quirky features whilst introducing a number of stylish new upgrades and luxurious finishes.

Sustainability translates heavily across the new refurbishment with aged brass wrapping around signage and display units, reclaimed marble used across tables and countertops, reconditioned timber dressers used as new waiter stations, and salvaged accessories such as old theatre lights, vintage mirrors and antique chairs adding charm. Complementing these new eco-friendly touchpoints is Stravaigin’s existing idiosyncratic bric a brac including the old wooden boat hull, the rocking horse, the retro signage and the community book shelf.

Speaking about the refurbishment, Courtney Keating, Interior Designer at Surface-ID says: “Stravaigin has been a pillar of the west end for many years and is well loved by the community for its down-to-earth heart and soul. At Surface-ID, as custodians of the original design, we understand this, and so protecting the legendary Stravaigin appeal was at the forefront of our thinking when developing the new scheme with the client.

“It has very much been a collaborative experience with Jemma and the Stravaigin team. We haven’t changed too much – which we know will reassure regular patrons - and where upgrades have been made, these have been done sympathetically and using high quality materials. We are excited for everyone to see the finished result.”

One of the biggest evolutions has taken place in the basement of Stravaigin which has been transformed into The Cellar; a cosy and relaxed wine bar. In contrast to the high ceilings and lighter colours on the ground floor, The Cellar is now a warm and inviting space with an atmospheric, candlelit ambience, soft teal and stone colourways, rustic chevron terracotta tiled floor, untreated marble tables, and a new decorative wine storage wall created using old iron railings, all very much in line with Stravaigin’s salvaged style.

Elsewhere, and given the emergence from a pandemic, the bathrooms have been stripped entirely and refitted with brand new flooring, fixtures and fittings. As well as ensuring the highest levels of hygiene, the transformed bathrooms with their dramatic lighting, dark green tiling, marble vanity units, porcelain sinks, brass taps and luxury toiletries, exude an unmistakable vintage glamour.

For almost 30 years, Stravaigin has stayed true to its ethos of imaginative worldly food dishes using best of Scottish produce - reflected in its Think Global, Eat Local marque. Complementing the new design evolution, Stravaigin Head Chef Jambo has created a new menu brimming with springtime seasonality which can be enjoyed throughout all areas of Stravaigin seven days a week.

The perennially popular bar in Stravaigin, with its buzzy vibe, live trad music nights, and patronage which straddles the spectrum between hipster cool and no-nonsense realness, will be a particularly welcome reopening for the West End. Famed for its ever-evolving wine list and choice of craft ales, the bar will also launch a sensational new cocktail list, shaken and stirred by Stravaigin’s team of passionate and knowledgeable staff.

Speaking about the refurbishment, Jemma Kiddle, Development Manager of Metropolitan Pub Company, who worked closely with Surface-ID on the interior design, said: “Surface-ID has done a remarkable job in striking the balance with a design that remains sympathetic to the Stravaigin we all love, and a functionality that is now fit for purpose. There is a real synergy across the various rooms within the venue now, with Stravaigin’s heartbeat of the bar now moving more cohesively into the restaurant and connecting with The Cellar wine bar downstairs too.”

Michael Horan, Managing Director of Metropolitan Pub Company added: “We are delighted to be opening the doors again to Stravaigin after being closed for almost a month, and excited to share the refurbishment with our patrons who we hope will love the new design evolution.

“Stravaigin holds a special place at the heart of the community and the design touchpoints we have invested in will enhance its appeal whilst ensuring its independent spirit remains. The venue’s autonomy and strong local connection, along with continuing to offer delicious and memorable food and drink experiences, are the greatest strengths of Stravaigin. The refurbishment is very much an evolution, not a revolution.