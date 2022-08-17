Sub-zero drinks unit comes to Buchanan Galleries

A new frozen drinks unit has been helping keep customers cool at Buchanan Galleries.

Visitors to the shopping centre can beat the heat this summer with a range of icy and colourful takes on fizzy-favourites such as Coca-Cola and Fanta, along with the ever-popular Tango Ice Blasts.

Located in the south atrium, adjacent to Boots and Next, Frozen Kiosks officially opened its doors last month, and has been welcomed with regular queues as customers sought to escape the recent heatwave with cool and tasty refreshments.

The new drinks kiosk in the Buchanan Galleries.

Frozen Kiosks company director, Kyle Braithwaite, said “The opening of Frozen Kiosks at Buchanan Galleries follows a string of successful launches at shopping centres up and down the UK and is already proving to be a massive hit here in Glasgow. The stand at Buchanan Galleries reached record-breaking sales on our first day of trading and it was a thrill to serve so many happy and satisfied customers!”

Kathy Murdoch, centre manager at Buchanan Galleries, said “We’re delighted to welcome Frozen Kiosks to our food and drink offering here at Buchanan Galleries.

“With the recent warmer weather and promise of more to come, the launch of Frozen Kiosks is a welcome relief from the heat for our visitors, and we expect it to be an increasingly popular addition amongst shoppers of all ages.”