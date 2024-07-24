Summer Nights at the Bandstand has returned to Glasgow for an ninth year as 12 nights of live music will return to the heart of the city’s West End at Kelvingrove Park.
Acts appearing at the 2,500 capacity bandstand in August include the likes of Johnny Marr, Ocean Colour Scene and Echo and the Bunnymen amongst others.
If you fancy making a day of it and getting over near to the park early, we have you covered with some of the best places to check out in the surrounding area which includes some of Glasgow’s best bars and restaurants.
1. Stravaigin
Stravaigin is a great spot to head to before one of the gigs at Kelvingrove Bandstand. They serve imaginative worldly food dishes using the best of Scottish produce as well as having a wide selection of drinks. 28 Gibson St, Glasgow G12 8NX. Photo: Supplied
2. Civerinos
If you are in the mood for a pizza before heading to Kelvingrove Bandstand, make sure to visit Civerinos where you can grab a slice. 9, 13 Radnor St, Glasgow G3 7UA. Photo: sub
3. Mother India
Another firm Glasgow favourite near to Kelvingrove Bandstand is Mother India. Their butter chicken is outstanding. 28 Westminster Terrace, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7RU. | Mother India Westminster Terrace
4. The Islay Inn
The Islay Inn is a traditional Scottish pub only a short walk from Kelvingrove Bandstand with the pub sitting on the corner of Argyle Street. Head here for pints and great pub grub. 1256-1260, Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8TJ. | The Islay Inn
