Popular Sunday BBQ menu returns to city centre favourite Sebb’s this month

Popular Sebb’s BBQ, which sold out in just over an hour last month, returns Sunday 28 September, from 12pm to 8.30pm. Sebb’s will also join Glasgow Cocktail Fortnight the same weekend, shaking up three exclusive serves that ticket holders can try.

One of Glasgow’s favourites is flipping the idea of a traditional roast on its head with the return of its Sunday BBQ later this month. The £32 set menu is a feast of fire-cooked favourites: slow-grilled beef picanha, pulled pork shoulder, grilled chicken leg, Sunday gravy, Sebb’s roasties, plus dips, pita, salads, sides and sauces

Sebb’s, the underground bar and restaurant on Miller Street from Glasgow independent restaurant group Scoop, will host the event on Sunday, September 28.

The platter will include slow-grilled beef picanha, pulled pork shoulder, grilled chicken leg, DC’s Texan hotlink sausage, Sunday gravy and Sebb’s roasties, with veggie and vegan alternatives available on request. Dips, pita, salads, sides and sauces will also hit the table, making it a feast to share.

Head chef Danny Carruthers said: “We wanted to do something special to round off September, and a big Sunday BBQ felt like the perfect way to do it.

“Our first BBQ in August went down a storm, so we’re bringing it back by popular demand. This is our take on Sunday dinner: cooked over fire, packed with flavour, and built around the kind of dishes we love to eat ourselves.

“It’s all about bringing people together for good food, good drinks and a proper Sebb’s atmosphere.”

The BBQ comes the same weekend Sebb’s takes part in the launch of Glasgow Cocktail Fortnight (25 September - 8 October), with the bar creating three exclusive drinks for the citywide festival. Ticket holders will enjoy £2 off each cocktail.

Glasgow Cocktail Fortnight runs from 25 September to 8 October, bringing two weeks of events, tastings and exclusive menus to bars across the city.

Tables for Sebb’s BBQ are limited and must be booked in advance, with the last sitting at 8.30pm.