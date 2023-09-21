Sunday roast in Bearsden with all proceeds going to charity

Beat 6, the Bearsden restaurant widely known for its charity goal, now serves Sunday Roast.

As autumn approaches, diners at the popular Bearden restaurant will be treated to big quantities of roast meats, ultimate roasties, and crispy veggies. Beat 6‘s family Sunday roast meal is now available on the menu on a weekly basis.

For starters guests can choose from Black Pudding Scotch Egg - Brown sauce & Watercress Salad; Smoked Ham Hough - Cheddar Royale, Piccalilli, Beer Mustard; Heirloom Tomato Veloute - Toasted Sourdough, Rarebit or Scottish Smoked Salmon - Pickled Cucumber, Buttermilk & Dill.

The main roast includes either Roast Rump of Beef - Yorkshire Pudding & Bone Marrow Gravy or Salt Baked Celeriac with Diane Sauce, each served with Garlic & Rosemary Roasted Potatoes, Roasted Carrots, Tarragon & Carrot Top Pesto and Truffle Cauliflower Cheese.

Desserts include a 54% Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich - Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Hazelnut & Coffee; Perthshire Strawberries - Honey & Gin Set Cream; Sticky Date Pudding with Double Vanilla Ice Cream or Scottish Cheese Selection served withTruffle Honey & Crispbreads.

Every Sunday from 12pm, the two-course roast costs £28 per person and the three-course roast costs £32 per person.

A children’s menu is available for £8 for one course or £10 for two.

The two-level, 48-seat restaurant from the Six by Nico team launched in Bearsden in April 2023 and welcomes visitors to “Dine to Donate” - delivering a monthly rotating 4-course set menu that provides diners with an interactive and unique eating experience.

On the mezzanine level of Beat 6, a distinctive private dining area is available for gatherings, events and fundraising dinners. Six by Nico and their customers have raised over £350,000 for Beatson Cancer Charity through a series of team events across their eleven locations in England, Scotland, and Ireland since the groups partnership’s inception in 2021, with 100% of the proceeds from the Beat 6 brand going directly to Beatson Cancer Charity.

Founder and Chef Nico Simeone, said; “Beat 6‘s new three-course Sunday roast, available weekly, is the perfect way to cap off the weekend. Our family-friendly Sundays welcome all ages with the addition of our new kids menu and appeal tob oth our local neighbourhood and active restaurant supporters, as well as yet another avenue for us to raise awareness and vital funds for the charity by introducing a new menu product to the brand.”

Open Thursday - Sunday weekly for lunch and dinner at 149 Milngavie Rd, Bearsden G61 3DY.