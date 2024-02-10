Super Bowl 2024: 6 of the best bars in Glasgow to watch the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is nearly upon us, with many bars in Glasgow staying opening that little bit later on Sunday evening so that people can watch the big game between San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Although you may prefer to be in Las Vegas for the big game. a local Glasgow bar will just need to be the next best thing with their being live entertainment, quizzes and chances to win NFL shirts.
So whether you are a Super Bowl diehard or are a Swfitie giving Travis Kelce support, these are 8 of the best places to watch Super Bowl LVIII.
1. Maggie’s Rock ‘N’ Rodeo
Maggie’s Rock ‘N’ Rodeo will be hosting a huge Super Bowl party with the game being shown on 18 screens across 2 floors with entertainment from 9pm.
2. The Shed
Whether you're a die-hard fan, or just in it for some camera shots of Taylor Swift, Shed will transport you from The Southside to Las Vegas. The beers will be flowing and some mouth-watering hotdogs will be on offer to get your taste buds performing their own halftime show.
3. Record Factory
Record Factory will be showing the full game live on their screens with full commentary.
4. Walkabout
Walkabout will be showing the Super Bowl on their huge screen as well as on their other tv screens on Sunday night.