Register
BREAKING

Super Bowl 2024: 6 of the best bars in Glasgow to watch the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday February, 11 with these being some of the best places to watch it in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 10th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT

The Super Bowl is nearly upon us, with many bars in Glasgow staying opening that little bit later on Sunday evening so that people can watch the big game between San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Although you may prefer to be in Las Vegas for the big game. a local Glasgow bar will just need to be the next best thing with their being live entertainment, quizzes and chances to win NFL shirts.

So whether you are a Super Bowl diehard or are a Swfitie giving Travis Kelce support, these are 8 of the best places to watch Super Bowl LVIII.

Maggie’s Rock ‘N’ Rodeo will be hosting a huge Super Bowl party with the game being shown on 18 screens across 2 floors with entertainment from 9pm.

1. Maggie’s Rock ‘N’ Rodeo

Maggie’s Rock ‘N’ Rodeo will be hosting a huge Super Bowl party with the game being shown on 18 screens across 2 floors with entertainment from 9pm.

Whether you're a die-hard fan, or just in it for some camera shots of Taylor Swift, Shed will transport you from The Southside to Las Vegas. The beers will be flowing and some mouth-watering hotdogs will be on offer to get your taste buds performing their own halftime show.

2. The Shed

Whether you're a die-hard fan, or just in it for some camera shots of Taylor Swift, Shed will transport you from The Southside to Las Vegas. The beers will be flowing and some mouth-watering hotdogs will be on offer to get your taste buds performing their own halftime show.

Record Factory will be showing the full game live on their screens with full commentary.

3. Record Factory

Record Factory will be showing the full game live on their screens with full commentary.

Walkabout will be showing the Super Bowl on their huge screen as well as on their other tv screens on Sunday night.

4. Walkabout

Walkabout will be showing the Super Bowl on their huge screen as well as on their other tv screens on Sunday night.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Super BowlBarsGlasgowLas VegasPeopleNFL