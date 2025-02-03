Super Bowl 2025: 6 of the best bars in Glasgow to watch Super Bowl LIX this weekend

The Super Bowl is nearly upon us, with many bars in Glasgow staying opening that little bit later on Sunday evening so that people can watch the big game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Although you may prefer to be at the Caesars Superdrome in New Orleans for the big game, a local Glasgow bar will just need to be the next best thing.

So whether you are a Super Bowl diehard or are a Swfitie giving Travis Kelce your support, these are X of the best places to watch Super Bowl LIX.

1 . Dropkick Murphys Dropkick Murphys will open for just three days in Glasgow before they fully open in the city later this year. They will be hosting a huge Super Bowl party on Sunday 9 February. | Dropkick Murphys

2 . Maggie’s Rock ‘N’ Rodeo Maggie’s Rock ‘N’ Rodeo will be hosting a huge Super Bowl party with the game being shown on 18 screens across 2 floors. There will be country themed buffet, bull riding competition and live music that'll give Kendrick Lamar a run for his money. 60 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5EP. | Maggie’s Rock ‘N’ Rodeo

3 . The Record Factory The Record Factory will be showing the full game live on their screens with their kitchen also being open until 1am on Sunday night. 17 Byres Rd, Glasgow G11 5RD. | The Record Factory