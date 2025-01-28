World's most sustainable coffee festival returns to Glasgow but fears over future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The world’s most sustainable coffee festival will return to Glasgow this April - but there are fears over its future.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Coffee Festival will take place on April 26 and 27 at The Briggait in the Merchant City. It brings together the best in the coffee business while spotlighting the urgent need for action to protect coffee’s future - as fears for the festival’s future mount over the threat of climate change and unsustainable farming practices that threaten the industry.

Lisa Lawson, founder of Dear Green Coffee Roasters and the driving force behind the festival, has spent more than a decade advocating for ethical sourcing and sustainability in the industry. From humble beginnings as one of Scotland’s first specialty roasters, she has built Dear Green into a company renowned for its commitment to transparency, direct trade, and environmental responsibility. In that time, she’s seen specialty coffee go from a niche interest in the city to a true phenomenon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The choices we make today, from supporting independent roasters to backing sustainable, ethical, farming practices, will decide coffee’s future.

“With the imminent threat of climate breakdown, farmers are already facing unpredictable weather conditions affecting their produce, that is why we in the Global North need to own up our responsibility and address the historical injustices the coffee industry has caused.

“If we don’t act now we could see the livelihoods of coffee producers being lost, and coffee production collapse within our lifetimes

“The festival is about celebrating coffee while ensuring its survival for generations to come. We’ve hit a tipping point: half of the world’s coffee-growing land could be lost by 2050 due to climate change, and yet demand for quality coffee has never been higher. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glasgow Coffee Festival continues to lead the way as the world’s most sustainable coffee festival. As the only B Corp coffee festival globally, it sets an industry standard for environmental and social responsibility.

Martha Bytof, the Sustainability Coordinator for the event, added: "We believe in leading by example. And with our new partnership with 1% for the Planet, every ticket sold directly supports environmental action. .

“Since 2018, it has been a single-use cup-free event, preventing tens of thousands of disposable cups from ending up in landfill each year. The stand build has always been repurposed and minimal waste created by the event.

“The festival has grown every year, and this will be our biggest yet – we can’t wait to once again bring together forward-thinking people in coffee to drive real change, with climate change and justice of the value supply chain a consistent feature of our talks and panel discussions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the festival’s highlights, the SCA UK Cup Tasters Competition returns, putting the country’s top coffee tasters to the test across both days in the final, with the UK champion crowned on Sunday. The Roast Hero competition returns, challenging roasters to craft the ultimate espresso. Attendees can also participate in interactive workshops, panel discussions, and tastings, exploring everything from home brewing techniques to the future of ethical coffee sourcing.

With last year’s event selling out, demand is expected to be higher than ever. Tickets start at £16 per session, including access to tastings, workshops, and events.

Gillian McIntyre, who is organising the festival alongside Marcus Wilson, commented: "Scotland offers some of Europe's most diverse coffee experiences and this festival has played a huge role in that. It has awakened and fuelled people’s passion for coffee while encouraging them to think differently about where it comes from.

“More specialty coffee shops and roasters are opening all the time, and I say – the more, the merrier. I'm incredibly proud that each year, more people refuse to settle for less when it comes to coffee. For many, attending our festival sparks a lifelong passion, even a career.

"However, the industry is facing more pressure than ever. We want people to leave knowing that their choices – where they buy their coffee and how they consume it – genuinely matter.”