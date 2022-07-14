SWG3 launches new garden terrace - with Friday night BBQs to celebrate

SWG3 has announced a special six-week run of Friday night BBQs to take place on its new garden terrace, a spacious outdoor seating area in the venue’s new garden space.

Situated beneath the windows of the venue’s warehouse complex, the terrace will be open every Friday night from Friday, July 22 until August 26.

Boasting a full-stocked bar, music from a rotation of DJs and a BBQ courtesy of latest Acid Bar residents Nomad, the umbrella-clad outdoor space will be open from 5pm until 10pm.

Favourites from Glasgow’s contemporary restaurant scene, Nomad are the latest residents to take over SWG3’s on-site cafe and restaurant, the Acid Bar.

The new garden terrace.

Nomad Pizza began when husband and wife team Chris and Louise Olivarius, along with partner Thomas Preston — the team behind Glasgow west-end institution Firebird — decided to take the wildly popular Firebird pizza recipe mobile, rocking up at festivals and other events in their Piaggio Ape mini van with the all-important wood-fired pizza oven installed. After touring for many years now, Nomad Pizza has become a firmly established staple of the UK festival scene, revered for its imaginative ingredients and dedication to the perfect crispy-chewy, expertly-seasoned dough.

Downstairs in the Acid Bar, guests can grab a slice of Nomad’s signature Detroit-style pizzas alongside daily soup specials, skin-on fries, big salads, sandwiches and breakfast rolls from Monday to Saturday, 10am - 6pm.

The Garden Terrace forms part of SWG3’s ongoing community greenspace project. Situated behind SWG3’s main warehouse building, 3,200m² of wasteland has been redesigned in consultation with neighbours, resident artists, staff and the wider local community into a shared space to grow, plant, play and create.

As well as addressing a known demand for public greenspace and growing space in the area, The Garden is a key part in SWG3’s vision for the future, which includes the site going completely net-zero. An ambitious plan, the SWG3 vision will unlock not only the potential of the SWG3 site and its people, but also the surrounding areas and beyond, using arts, creativity and nature to help tackle poverty and climate change.