Eating in or taking away, here’s a list of all sandwich shops and takeaways that passed the Food Standards Agency (FSA) hygiene inspection at the end of 2022.

Glasgow’s got a great scene for fast food and delicious sandwich joints, but making sure you know the difference between a good egg and a bad one can prove difficult.

Here are the latest takeaways and sandwich shops in Glasgow to pass their food hygiene inspections in December 2022, according to data published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Advertisement

From five-star restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors visit any premises in Glasgow that prepares, provides or distributes food and reports their findings to the FSA, as well as Food Standards Scotland. The inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then provide a Food Hygiene Information Scheme (FHIS) rating which is either a Pass or Improvement Required. The scheme covers more than 48,000 food outlets across Scotland.

A Pass means the premises has met the legal requirements for food hygiene and Improvement Required means the business didn’t meet the legal requirements and needs to make improvements.

Following the inspection, businesses are provided with a certificate or sticker to display on their door or window. Some businesses may choose not to display their rating on their website or premises, but all ratings are published online.

Food hygiene ratings in Glasgow

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each month, a small selection of local food outlets will be inspected. Glasgow World has dived into the latest FSA data showing the results of any local restaurants and takeaways inspected last month.

Here we reveal the Glasgow takeaways and sandwich shops given a Pass certificate for food hygiene in December 2022.

Anadolia Turkish Restaurant

Where: 1527 Shettleston Road

Advertisement

Date of rating: 2022-12-21

Advertisement

Madras

Where: 67 Westmuir Street

Advertisement

Date of rating: 2022-12-21

Deli-licious

Where: 34 Castlemilk Arcade

Date of rating: 2022-12-16

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lucky Cottage

Where: 96 Queen Margaret Drive

Date of rating: 2022-12-14

Happy Castle House Chinese Carry Out

Advertisement

Where: 371 Carmunnock Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-13

Advertisement

Nisa/Subway

Advertisement

Where: 10 Craigbank Drive

Date of rating: 2022-12-13

Sky Dragon

Where: 537A Blairdardie Road

Advertisement

Advertisement

Date of rating: 2022-12-13

Kebab City

Where: 182 Riverford Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-12

Advertisement

Ramsay’s Supper Shop

Advertisement

Where: 521 Victoria Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-09

Advertisement

Rowan’s Deli

Where: 22 Budhill Avenue

Date of rating: 2022-12-09

Chilli Express Indian Takeaway

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where: 1196 Maryhill Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-08

Loco’s Burgers

Where: 88 Main Street

Advertisement

Date of rating: 2022-12-08

Advertisement

Tea Leaf

Where: 292 Duke Street

Advertisement

Date of rating: 2022-12-07

Madras-Cafe

Where: 82 Howard Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-05

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chunky Chicken

Where: 532 Sauchiehall Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-02

Craigend Chippy

Advertisement

Where: 1 Mossvale Crescent

Date of rating: 2022-12-02

Advertisement

Wild Flours

Advertisement

Where: 526 Kilmarnock Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-02

Good Choi’s Cuisine

Where: 13 Cumming Drive

Advertisement

Advertisement

Date of rating: 2022-12-01

McChans

Where: 1221 Gallowgate

Date of rating: 2022-12-01

Advertisement

Tormusk Sandwich Bar

Where: 381 Tormusk Road

Advertisement