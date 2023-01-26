Glasgow’s got a great scene for fast food and delicious sandwich joints, but making sure you know the difference between a good egg and a bad one can prove difficult.
Here are the latest takeaways and sandwich shops in Glasgow to pass their food hygiene inspections in December 2022, according to data published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
Advertisement
From five-star restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors visit any premises in Glasgow that prepares, provides or distributes food and reports their findings to the FSA, as well as Food Standards Scotland. The inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then provide a Food Hygiene Information Scheme (FHIS) rating which is either a Pass or Improvement Required. The scheme covers more than 48,000 food outlets across Scotland.
A Pass means the premises has met the legal requirements for food hygiene and Improvement Required means the business didn’t meet the legal requirements and needs to make improvements.
Following the inspection, businesses are provided with a certificate or sticker to display on their door or window. Some businesses may choose not to display their rating on their website or premises, but all ratings are published online.
Food hygiene ratings in Glasgow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Each month, a small selection of local food outlets will be inspected. Glasgow World has dived into the latest FSA data showing the results of any local restaurants and takeaways inspected last month.
Here we reveal the Glasgow takeaways and sandwich shops given a Pass certificate for food hygiene in December 2022.
Anadolia Turkish Restaurant
Where: 1527 Shettleston Road
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-21
Advertisement
Madras
Where: 67 Westmuir Street
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-21
Deli-licious
Where: 34 Castlemilk Arcade
Date of rating: 2022-12-16
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lucky Cottage
Where: 96 Queen Margaret Drive
Date of rating: 2022-12-14
Happy Castle House Chinese Carry Out
Advertisement
Where: 371 Carmunnock Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-13
Advertisement
Nisa/Subway
Advertisement
Where: 10 Craigbank Drive
Date of rating: 2022-12-13
Sky Dragon
Where: 537A Blairdardie Road
Advertisement
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-13
Kebab City
Where: 182 Riverford Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-12
Advertisement
Ramsay’s Supper Shop
Advertisement
Where: 521 Victoria Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-09
Advertisement
Rowan’s Deli
Where: 22 Budhill Avenue
Date of rating: 2022-12-09
Chilli Express Indian Takeaway
Advertisement
Advertisement
Where: 1196 Maryhill Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-08
Loco’s Burgers
Where: 88 Main Street
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-08
Advertisement
Tea Leaf
Where: 292 Duke Street
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-07
Madras-Cafe
Where: 82 Howard Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-05
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chunky Chicken
Where: 532 Sauchiehall Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-02
Craigend Chippy
Advertisement
Where: 1 Mossvale Crescent
Date of rating: 2022-12-02
Advertisement
Wild Flours
Advertisement
Where: 526 Kilmarnock Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-02
Good Choi’s Cuisine
Where: 13 Cumming Drive
Advertisement
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-01
McChans
Where: 1221 Gallowgate
Date of rating: 2022-12-01
Advertisement
Tormusk Sandwich Bar
Where: 381 Tormusk Road
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-01