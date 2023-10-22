Tamburrini and Wishart fine dining restaurant at Cameron House to close

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collaboration between Scottish chefs Paul Tamburrini and Martin Wishart opened in summer 2021. The restaurant offered a contemporary dining experience with seasonal produce at its heart. Diners could enjoy a five-course tasting menu that changed every two weeks, and a three-course lunch menu. The chefs have enjoyed a long relationship having worked together for over 20 years at Michelin-star Restaurant Martin Wishart in Leith and The Honours in Edinburgh, which closed in 2020 due of the pandemic.

According to the BBC, Unite union said 12 staff now at risk of redundancy have yet to be offered alternative employment. But Cameron House said it expected to keep more than 60 per cent of the workforce.

Speaking to the BBC, head chef Zach Brotherton said: “We closed were Sunday, Monday, Tuesday as usual - but on Monday morning we’ve all had emails telling us we’re on gardening leave and the restaurant was closed.

“It’s quite obvious they had no real intention of keeping us on when they put us on gardening leave and kicked me out of my work emails and now none of us can access any of the systems.”

Restaurant manager Miroslava Senanova added: “We find it very unprofessional. If the hotel decides to close the restaurant, we can respect that decision.

“But it could have been made in a better way to help our team prepare for that. There were no negotiations, no meetings, just an announcement.”

A spokesperson for Cameron House said: “We are confident that should the team wish to take up the roles offered, with no change to their existing terms and conditions, we have roles available.