The popular doughnut shop is set to open its first south side venue.

Tantrum Doughnuts, which opened on Old Dumbarton Road in 2015, is set to open in the south side for the first time.

The team have been teasing fans with news of a big move for some time on social media, but have now posted their plans to open another outlet.

They wrote: “Shop Number 3 🤘 coming to Glasgow’s Southside soon! Keep your eyes on our socials for more updates.”

Launched by Iain Ballie and his wife Annika, the business offers a range of delicous handcrafted doughnuts - an alternative to the mass produced variety that were popular at the time.

Tantrum saw huge success, and opened in Gordon Street in the city centre in 2018.

Of the shops and doughnuts, the team say: “We focus on using fresh, seasonal ingredients as well as working with local producers such as Corrie Mains Farms for our free range eggs, Blackthorn Scottish Sea Salt from Ayr, and organic flour from Shipton Mill. All served alongside a great cup of coffee from local coffee roasters Papercup. We keep our products high quality while giving you plenty of bang for your buck!”