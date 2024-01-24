Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate Burns Night (25th January), Ting Thai in Glasgow city centre and on Byres Road have created a haggis pad thai dish available to order on Deliveroo. Its a mix of haggis, egg, rice noodles, Ting Thai’s sweet and spicy sauce, topped with a crispy haggis crumble and Thai chilli flakes to bring extra spice.

Ting Thai's chefs spent tried five different recipe combinations before striking a balance between Thai and Scottish flavours for their pad haggis. It's a version of a staple on the menu in our favourite Thai restaurant in Glasgow. Explore amongst the noodles for clumps of haggis to muddle with the noodles and chilli flakes for a innovative take on the Scottish traditional dish.

The dish launches as the popular independent restaurant is shortlisted for multiple Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024 accolades, including Best Thai in Scotland and Independent Restaurant of the Year.

Ae Nanthasang, Head Chef at Ting Thai, said: “We are proud of our Scottish roots. We started our journey at the Edinburgh Festival in 2012, and have since made it our mission to share the flavours of South East Asia with the UK. We are thrilled to partner with Deliveroo to bring the ‘Pad Haggis’ to customers this Burns Night, the ultimate combination of our authentic Thai street food with haggis from our Scottish homeland.”

The Pad Haggis is available to order on Deliveroo in Edinburgh and Glasgow today and tomorrow for £5.50 while stocks last.