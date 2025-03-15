The Chip is an important place for Scottish cooking, leading the way with game, seafood and other well-sourced produce since 1971. There are decades of memories associated with this place but it continues to be a relevant dining room, with head chef Doug Lindsay leading the kitchen for the last 14 years. General manager Will Allen is a knowledgeable and genial host. Head Sommelier Dan Dorsett is an enthusiastic advocate for the best wines from the restaurant’s collection.

This is not a narrow, twee version of Scottish cooking, there are international influences and techniques, modern flourishes, but the fundamentals are rooted in the country’s exceptional larder. On a Saturday afternoon, there are people sitting outside having pints of Fürstenberg on Ashton Lane, some casual lunches on the mezzanine, lots of conversation in the downstairs and upstairs bar.

We’re here for the main event, the tasting menu served amidst the hanging plants and tropical fish of the main dining room, overlooked by some Alastair Gray artwork and various other fixtures that have become part of the framework of hospitality in the West End.

You can watch a summary of our experience in the video above or it’s available on GlasgowWorld’s new YouTube channel. Sitting here on a sunny day, enjoying a procession of dishes and some really outstanding wine does remind you why The Chip has become synonymous with Glasgow hospitality.

Ubiquitous Chip, 12 Ashton Lane G12 8SJ

1 . Ubiquitous Chip Sea trout pastrami, celeriac remoulade, apple. Strong start, wonderful balance of fresh flavours to go with a great piece of fish. | PT

2 . Ubiquitous Chip Roscoff onion, Old Winchester crumpet, seaweed dashi. Surprising, a bit of a wildcard course that was interesting and satisfying. | PT

3 . Ubiquitous Chip Shetland cod, fennel, Vermouth cream, cockles, samphire. What a wonderful representation of the best of Scottish produce. | PT