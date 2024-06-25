Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Andrews Bay Clubhouse and Grill have launched their new seasonal menu showcasing the best of Scottish produce.

The grandeur of the Fairmont’s St Andrews establishment is apparent from distance, while driving through Fife’s luscious country roads travelling to the hotel it’s impressive facade is revealed beyond the hills among a pristine lawn and well maintained shrubbery. Beneath a vale of sunshine and blue skies with a backdrop of the North Sea it is an impressive sight that emits an immediate aura of luxury. The purpose of my trip North was to sample the new seasonal menu at its external restaurant, the St Andrews Bay Clubhouse and Grill.

Upon meeting my group in the lobby we were guided to the Kingdom of Fife suite for welcome champagne, cocktails and canopies to break the ice before the main event. The room is possibly the most extravagant in the hotel’s offering and features a king size bedroom, a separate living area with a fire place and dining table, and a private balcony overlooking the golf course and sea. It is elegantly decorated in bright neutral tones and makes for a very comfortable lounge space.

After being whisked up old fashions and the hotel’s unique take on a pornstar martini (using rum in replacement of vodka) in a delightful presentation, I tried haggis Bon Bon’s and bruschetta - the former of which was well seasoned and crispy, and while the topping of the latter was flavoursome I found the bread to be slightly thin and flimsy.

We were then escorted by taxi down to the clubhouse, located in a separate building on the grounds. Though only a five minute walk away our appearances were spared from the displeasure of Scotland’s dreary weather. The restaurant’s interior is tastefully designed - classic dark wood furnishings against a plush light grey carpet. Despite navy walls the room is brightened by huge windows lining the exterior. A 180 degree view of the chaotic elements outside along with the warm hue of light within gave the room a cosiness, though I can imagine sitting at the same spot on a clear sunny day would be quite a sight.

Once red and white wine were poured the starting course commenced: a seafood platter including prawns, fresh oysters, smoked salmon, lobster, crab and langoustine all seasoned with lemon and served with sourdough bread and optional dips. The platter was sweet and juicy, and as we had the means to essentially prepare the parts to our own tastes they were received well all round.

Following more wine we moved to the main - Scottish steak topped with Parmesan, locally grown tomatoes and asparagus, served alongside hassleback potatoes. As the menu adapts seasonally all ingredients are fresh and this is evident in the taste. The beef was suitably charred and well seasoned, it was delicious. After clearing my plate and then some I was more than satisfied.

It is unsurprising the venue is well-regarded globally and attracts visitors from far and wide. I met a man from New York on a trip to Prague a few years ago and upon learning I was from Scotland, he told me that the two golf courses on the grounds of this hotel were regarded the best in the world by many in the sporting community, including himself. This was my very first impression. The resort is situated on the coast, set on a 520-acre estate and holds five restaurants, bars which host evening entertainment, a spa and wellness facilities, as well as 212 guest rooms and suites. Only a couple of hours away from Glasgow by public transport or car the Fairmont makes a convenient location for a day trip to dine or mini break to stay, particularly one that is in aid of celebration.

Though I am no golfer I still felt I had a purpose, that there was enough catered to my interests and indulgences. I could still appreciate the surrounding greenery, which coupled with the remoteness of the location allowed my trip to authentically feel like an escape from the hectic city.

As I understand we were the only people still up at the bar and the staff kept it open for us, a fact I learned later and was surprised by considering we were not made to feel like a burden and were addressed warmly.