Supplied

Mosaic Architecture + Design, one of Scotland’s most experienced practices, has converted the former Teacher building at St Enoch Square, Glasgow into serviced apartments with space for a whisky-themed bar restaurant.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the opening of 25 serviced apartments for short-term accommodation by global hospitality company Sonder on the upper floors, the ground and lower ground floor space, with full consent for a bar and restaurant with outside seating, is currently in a shell condition ready for an incoming tenant’s specific branding and fit out.

The development for JFM Electrical (Holdings) marks a new addition to Glasgow’s leisure within the landmark St Enoch Square focal point. The project included new external lighting and external repairs to the façade while the Teacher gilded sign has been refurbished, and permission has been granted to reinstate the full original signage which also had gilded signs stating Scotch Whisky Distillers on the lower levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supplied

John Moore of JFM Electrical (Holdings) said: “It was particularly gratifying to be able to work alongside Mosaic’s design team to restore this historic listed building to its former glory while giving it a new lease of life with new opportunities for fresh uses and to be its custodian for its exciting future over the years ahead.” Stephen Mallon, Director of Mosaic, added: “It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to work on such an historically significant building and to be able to reinstate the iconic ‘Scotch Whisky Distillers’ signage.

“And with planning permission to create a ground floor restaurant/bar (Class 3) with the capacity for 101 covers and a further 110 bar capacity with additional outside seating areas, it looks like the building has a bright future.”

Built in 1875, and designed by architect James Boucher, known primarily for his involvement in the design of the Kibble Palace in Glasgow, the existing building is known as the Teacher building. Originally built to house the headquarters, offices and dram shop of William Teacher & Sons, the building was located across the Square from the St Enoch railway station and hotel which formed one of the main routes to the south and London St Pancras.

More recently it was known as a conference centre for the Institute of Engineering and Technology.