We had countless family dinners here over the years and I was very sad to see the place close down back in March 2014 after serving Glaswegians for almost fifty years.

Trips to Dino’s after seeing a film at Cineworld on Renfrew Street or shopping in town with my granny are etched in my childhood memories. It was probably the place where I like many other Glaswegians fell in love with Italian cuisine.

It was a place which showcased the very best of Glasgow hospitality and somewhere you could head to no matter what the occasion was. Some folk used to enjoy watching the world go by on Sauchiehall Street as they sat outside with their coffee while others headed into the warm and inviting little restaurant for a pizza or bowl of pasta.

Life began for the restaurant back in the mid-sixties when restaurateur Dino Baldi who had premises on Buchanan Street, bought over Francis Ferrari's restaurant on Sauchiehall Street.

The premises which Glaswegians remember were not the original Dino’s on the street as it wouldn’t be until the seventies that they would move to the former site of the Empire Theatre.

Dino Ferrari said farewell to Glasgow on Monday 17 March 2014. Even though a decade has now passed, the restaurant is still fondly remembered.

