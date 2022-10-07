Tesco set to take over former Co-op store in Glasgow city centre
Tesco has plans for another Glasgow store.
Tesco has submitted plans seeking permission to open a new store on Union Street in Glasgow city centre.
The supermarket chain would, if the proposals are approved, open a small store within the Grade A listed Ca’D’Oro building.
Co-op closed its branch there back in September.
The building was originally used as a furniture warehouse, before being extended as used as a restaurant and retail units.
It was constructed in 1872 in a unique Venetian Renaissance style.