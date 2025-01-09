Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The public are confused as to how this food item is so popular 🥚

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco has unveiled its most popular meal deal items

Clubcard Unpacked revealed customers’ shopping habits for 2024

The public has shared their opinions on the controversial snack choice

Tesco has revealed the nation’s favourite meal deal choice for 2024, which includes a popular soft drink and iconic sandwich alongside a surprising snack.

Supermarket giant Tesco has launched its annual shopping summary for the third year running, Clubcard Unpacked, which shares the shopping habits of its Clubcard members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubcard members have received a personalised shopping summary of the products they loved during the year.

Tesco names surprising snack choice as most popular in meal deal in Clubcard Unpacked (Photo: Adobe Stock) | Adobe Stock

As part of Clubcard Unpacked, Tesco announced the most popular lunchtime meal deal choices during 2024.

The most popular items purchased as part of a Tesco meal deal include the Chicken Club sandwich, Egg Protein Pot and a bottle of Coca-Cola.

Previously, Tesco’s Sausage, Bacon & Egg Triple Sandwich and McCoy’s Flame Grilled Steak Grab Bag crisps were the most popular main and snacks, before being taken over this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a bottle of Coca-Cola has remained the top soft drink for the past three years.

The Chicken Club Sandwich is priced at £3.25 on its own, an Egg Protein Pot is £1.30 and a bottle of Coca-Cola is priced at £1.95.

However, Tesco’s meal deal brings the price of all products to £4 for regular customers and only £3.60 for Clubcard members.

What have customers said about Tesco’s most popular meal deal products of 2024?

Tesco customers took to X to share their thoughts on the popular meal deal choices, with many expressing surprise at the Egg Protein Pot being the most popular snack choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One user wrote: “Biggest shock factor in Tesco’s festive trading today is that more Meal Deal shoppers now pick egg protein pots over crisps as a snack at lunch?”

Another user wrote: “I genuinely thought the egg protein pot was a joke product they put on the shelf for laughs. Do people actually buy it?”

For more information and Tesco’s Clubcard and how to sign up, please visit its website.