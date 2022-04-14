Thai restaurant offers kids eat free deal to mark Songkran festival

To celebrate Thailand’s annual Songkran festival, Thaikhun Glasgow is letting kids eat free at all of its restaurants.
The promotional offer will run from Friday to Sunday, and will allow one free kids meal with every adult main purchased.
Only children up to 10 years old (150cm max) eat free.
Thaikhun Street Food, which has restaurants in nine cities across the UK, offers a vibrant, yet authentic, Thai dining experience.
The street food style restaurant aims to bring the flavours and atmosphere of Thailand’s best street food stalls to customers in the UK.
More information on the restaurant can be found on the website - www.thaikhun.co.uk - or through the Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Thaikhun.