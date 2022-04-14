Thai restaurant offers kids eat free deal to mark Songkran festival

A Thai restaurant in Glasgow is offering a kids eat free deal to mark Songkran festival.

To celebrate Thailand’s annual Songkran festival, Thaikhun Glasgow is letting kids eat free at all of its restaurants.

The promotional offer will run from Friday to Sunday, and will allow one free kids meal with every adult main purchased.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only children up to 10 years old (150cm max) eat free.

Thaikhun Street Food, which has restaurants in nine cities across the UK, offers a vibrant, yet authentic, Thai dining experience.

Thaikhun Glasgow is offering a special deal.

The street food style restaurant aims to bring the flavours and atmosphere of Thailand’s best street food stalls to customers in the UK.