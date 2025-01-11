Michelin has announced that the 2025 restaurant selection of The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland will be presented in Glasgow. This marks the first time that The Michelin Guide has chosen a city in Scotland as the host for its most important annual event.

All chefs running a Michelin-Starred restaurant in the UK and Ireland, as well as food writers and industry leaders will be invited to the ceremony, during which new Michelin Stars and Special Awards will be unveiled.

Dean Parker, head chef at Celantano’s, said: "We are beyond excited with the news that the 2025 Michelin Awards will be held in our city of Glasgow. Glasgow is a melting pot of different cultures and cuisines, with a really special food and drink scene that still lies slightly under the radar.

“In the years since we've opened, we have established some incredible relationships with a variety of people, producers, and places within the city's food and drink industry, and have found it such a welcoming scene to be a part of. We're really looking forward to welcoming some of the UK's top chefs and industry leaders to the city in February, and giving them a real taste of Glasgow hospitality."

Michelin currently recommends 12 restaurants in Glasgow. From the list, Ox and Finch is currently closed and will open in the spring with a new head chef. Gary Townsend’s Bearsden restaurant, Elements, just outside of Glasgow, is also Michelin recommended.

These are the top restaurants in the city according to Michelin inspectors, including two restaurants holding a One Michelin Star rating.

1 . Cail Bruich Michelin Award: One Star: High quality cooking. "Cail Bruich means ‘to eat well’ and this smart restaurant certainly lives up to its name. Experienced Head Chef Lorna McNee has the utmost respect for the quality of her ingredients and a great understanding of how to handle them." 725 Great Western Road, G12 8QX | Cail Bruich

2 . Unalome by Graeme Cheevers Michelin Award: One Star: High quality cooking. "In the lively hub of Finnieston, this elegant spot in a period building represents local chef Graeme Cheevers' desire to create a restaurant for all occasions. His considerable culinary skills pay their respects to the finest of Scottish produce, be it Orkney scallops or North Sea cod, in dishes that display his classical leanings." 36 Kelvingrove Street, G3 7RZ. | Unalome by Graeme Cheevers

3 . Celentano’s Michelin Award: Bib Gourmand for good quality, good value cooking. "Located in a small, boutique hotel in the Cathedral Quarter, this intimate restaurant comes with rustic décor, a black and white tiled floor and a buzzy vibe. Top Scottish produce features in consummately seasoned Italian dishes, where pasta takes the lead." Cathedral House Hotel, 28-32 Cathedral Square, G4 0XA. | Celentano’s

4 . Ka Pao Michelin Award: Bib Gourmand for good quality, good value cooking. "A few streets from the Botanical Gardens is this fun, buzzy basement restaurant situated in a former garage dating back to the 1900s. It has a similar ethos of laid-back dining and affordable pricing, but here the cooking comes with a distinctly Southeast Asian flavour. The colourful sharing plates range from corn ribs to penang curry, blending sweet and spicy elements with great skill." Botanic Gardens Garage, 26 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow City, G12 8BE | Ka Pao