The 19 restaurants in Glasgow recommended by The Good Food Guide 2024

The Good Food Guide was founded by Raymond Postgate in 1951 and today it remains the longest-standing and best-selling guide to dining out in the UK.
Inspections are conducted on an ongoing basis and anonymously with impartial recommendations then offered.
Members of The Good Food Guide Club can access hundreds of reviews and pictures via their app.
Here are the 19 Glasgow restaurants that are currently recommended by The Good Food Guide.
1. Gloriosa
Rating: Very Good. "With floor-to-ceiling windows opening onto a homely little pavement terrace, it gives off a seductive Mediterranean vibe on sunny days. This carries through to the menu. Quality local ingredients are combined with a breezy, casual simplicity and lightness of touch that understates the depth of flavour achieved."
2. Suissi Vegan Kitchen
Rating: Good. "A smattering of starters might range from crisp pickles with explosive pops of pineapple punctuating a punchy achar (peanut and chilli sauce) to shimeji mushrooms spiked with salt and chilli, so crisp and utterly moreish that another portion follows in quick succession. Larger appetites will be sated with soupy noodle combinations deploying a wide variety of traditional broth and stock bases, each one handmade from scratch."
3. The Gannet
Rating: Good. “Sustainably sourced fish, meat from heritage breeds and wild Scottish game all receive due care and attention on the seasonally rich menu: Hebridean squid is joined by celeriac and sparassis (cauliflower fungus); red deer keeps company with spruce, egg yolk and smoked crumb.”
4. Cail Bruich
Rating: Exceptional. “The overall atmosphere is calm and unhurried. The contented buzz of generously spaced diners, punctuated by the rhythmic responses of the well-drilled brigade in the open kitchen creating a pleasing sense of harmony and purpose.”
