The 19 restaurants in Glasgow recommended by The Good Food Guide 2024

2 . Suissi Vegan Kitchen

Rating: Good. "A smattering of starters might range from crisp pickles with explosive pops of pineapple punctuating a punchy achar (peanut and chilli sauce) to shimeji mushrooms spiked with salt and chilli, so crisp and utterly moreish that another portion follows in quick succession. Larger appetites will be sated with soupy noodle combinations deploying a wide variety of traditional broth and stock bases, each one handmade from scratch."