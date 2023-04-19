The 18 restaurants in and around Glasgow included in the prestigious AA Restaurant Guide 2023
A West End favourite secured three AA Rosettes for 2023.
One Devonshire Gardens at Hotel Du Vin, one of the most prestigious culinary addresses in the city, was added to the list of three AA Rosette rated restaurants in Scotland for 2023.
If you are in a dining room with three AA Rosettes, you know it is considered and outstanding restaurant achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area, according to AA inspectors.
It sits amidst a varied and impressive collection of restaurants in and around Glasgow to achieve three, two and one rosette ratings.
Take a look at the list in full.