The 18 restaurants in and around Glasgow included in the prestigious AA Restaurant Guide 2023

A West End favourite secured three AA Rosettes for 2023.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 19th Apr 2023, 19:49 BST

One Devonshire Gardens at Hotel Du Vin, one of the most prestigious culinary addresses in the city, was added to the list of three AA Rosette rated restaurants in Scotland for 2023.

If you are in a dining room with three AA Rosettes, you know it is considered and outstanding restaurant achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area, according to AA inspectors.

It sits amidst a varied and impressive collection of restaurants in and around Glasgow to achieve three, two and one rosette ratings.

Take a look at the list in full.

1. Cail Bruich

Rating: Three Rosettes. “Flavours are bold, making great use of modern technique.” 752 Great Western Road, G12 8QX

2. The Gannet

Rating: Three Rosettes. “Modern Scottish fine dining”. 1155 Argyle St, Finnieston, G3 8TB

3. Unalome by Graeme Cheevers

Rating: Three Rosettes. “This classy restaurant has a noticeable buzz..” 36 Kelvingrove Street, G3 7RZ

4. One Devonshire Gardens

Rating: Three Rosettes. “Spot-on Scottish produce shines in a luxurious setting.” 1 Devonshire Gardens, G12 0UX

