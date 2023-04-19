A West End favourite secured three AA Rosettes for 2023.

One Devonshire Gardens at Hotel Du Vin, one of the most prestigious culinary addresses in the city, was added to the list of three AA Rosette rated restaurants in Scotland for 2023.

If you are in a dining room with three AA Rosettes, you know it is considered and outstanding restaurant achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area, according to AA inspectors.

It sits amidst a varied and impressive collection of restaurants in and around Glasgow to achieve three, two and one rosette ratings.

1 . Cail Bruich Rating: Three Rosettes. “Flavours are bold, making great use of modern technique.” 752 Great Western Road, G12 8QX

2 . The Gannet Rating: Three Rosettes. “Modern Scottish fine dining”. 1155 Argyle St, Finnieston, G3 8TB

3 . Unalome by Graeme Cheevers Rating: Three Rosettes. “This classy restaurant has a noticeable buzz..” 36 Kelvingrove Street, G3 7RZ

4 . One Devonshire Gardens Rating: Three Rosettes. “Spot-on Scottish produce shines in a luxurious setting.” 1 Devonshire Gardens, G12 0UX

