The 19 restaurants in Glasgow recommended by the prestigious AA Restaurant Guide 2024

By Callum McCormack
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 13:05 BST

Glasgow restaurants have achieved three Rosettes in 2024 AA list -highlighting the city’s food pedigree.

Four Glasgow restaurants have been awarded the prestigious three AA Rosettes in the 2024 list - including Cail Bruich

If you are in a dining room with three AA Rosettes, you know it is considered and outstanding restaurant achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area, according to AA inspectors.

The full list is a varied and impressive collection of restaurants in and around Glasgow to achieve three, two and one rosette ratings.

Take a look at all the local restaurant recommended by the AA guide.

1. Number Sixteen

Rating: Two Rosettes. "Tiny shopfront conceals some big big flavours". 16 Byres Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 5JY | Number Sixteen

2. Swadish by Ajay Kumar

Rating: Two Rosettes. "Modern Indian food in a sleek setting." 33 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1HA | Swadish by Ajay Kumar

3. Unalome by Graeme Cheevers

Rating: Three Rosettes. "Great produce, especially the Scottish seafood." 36 Kelvingrove St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7RZ | Unalome by Graeme Cheevers

4. The Gannet

Rating: Three Rosettes. "Modern Scottish fine dining." 1155 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB | Gannet

