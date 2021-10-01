The 5 best places for a curry in Glasgow, according to TripAdvisor

Ahead of National Curry Week, we take a look at some of the best rated places in Glasgow for a curry.

Glasgow and its love of curry go hand-in-hand and the city has been taking the official title of ‘Curry Capital of Britain’ as far back as 2002 when then Lord Provost, Alex Mosson, picked up the title on behalf of the city’s restaurant scene.

Glasgow’s relationship with the spicy and saucy dish stretches back decades, so much so that it’s said the world-famous chicken tikka masala was invented right here in the 1970s by the owner of the Shish Mahal restaurant near Woodlands.

If you’re looking for dinner inspiration tonight, here are the top five best places in the city to enjoy a curry, according to Tripadvisor:

5. Himalayan Dine

This Shawlands restaurant offers dishes from the Himalayan region of Nepal, taking customers on a culinary journey from Mount Everest and Pokhara to Kathmandu and (obviously) India. The venue’s korma and lamb-based dishes seem to be the most popular and, with five stars from 384 reviews, it’s easy to see why it’s a firm favourite.

4. KoolBa

KoolBa is an authentic restaurant situated in the heart of the Merchant City and has become synonymous with quality Indian and Persian food. TripAdvisor users can’t stop raving about the restaurant’s pakora, kebabs, lamb, warm and tasty naan bread and prawn dishes and, with a 4.5-star rating from over 2,000 reviews, who can blame them?

3. Madras Cafe

This gem tucked away down close to the St. Enoch Centre only arrived on the scene in 2019 but has quickly become the go-to curry restaurant for many TripAdvisor users.

The restaurant’s dosa, chicken balti, lamb biryani and lamb chops have punters coming back for more, with one reviewer saying the pakora is “the best in Glasgow.” Even better is the fact the eatery has its own bring your own bottle policy. With five stars from 274 reviews, Madras Cafe is a must-visit restaurant.

2. Chaakoo Bombay Cafe

Inspired by classic Iranian cafes, the St Vincent Street establishment in the City Centre quickly rocketed as a favourite among Glasgow curry fans, so much so that there’s another venue in the West End’s Ruthven Lane.

With a host of small plates and filling tasty mains, Chaakoo is a must if you happen to be in town and are hankering after a chai, Bombay mule or fragrant butter chicken, along with a side of friendly hospitality and a great, bustling atmosphere.

Boasting 4.5 stars from over 2,350 reviews, the restaurant comes from the minds behind other Glasgow favourites, Topolabamba and the new Panang.

1. Obsession Of India

Taking the top spot is this High Street eatery which throws down the gauntlet to its competitors by proclaiming on their site: “We cook every dish from scratch and customise each plate to the maximum level - how many restaurants around the city can claim this?”