The Balmoral introduce new private dining room

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte hotel in Edinburgh, has announced the launch of an exclusive private dining room at its award-winning restaurant Number One. The new intimate space seats up to 10 guests and offers an elegant setting for customers to celebrate special occasions such as anniversaries, private celebrations and directors retreats.

The private dining room sits adjacent to Number One’s striking wine cellar, which was created in 2021. The private dining room’s glass doors allow guests the opportunity to glimpse, from the comfort of their private room, at the hand picked selection of rare and vintage wines.

At Number One Head Chef Mathew Sherry, alongside the expert sommelier and award-winning restaurant team, showcase seasonal produce through a seven course tasting menu. Guests dining in the private room can also opt for designing their own bespoke tasting menu.

Mathew Sherry said: “This is a great addition to Number One providing a unique opportunity for our team and guests. We wanted to create the perfect private space for special occasions with family and friends, corporate dining or culinary experiences such as wine or caviar tastings.

“Our new private dining room provides an exclusive and personal experience, from the intimate room itself and the bespoke menus we will create for new and existing guests.”

Alongside the new private dining room, Number One has introduced some further offerings such as the Cellar Experience. Guests can begin their evening in the wine cellar sampling some of the finest Charles Heidsieck Champagne and Caviar. The tasting can be hosted by a sommelier, or alternatively the sommelier can hand select wines to enjoy with canapés before being seated for dinner.