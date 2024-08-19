In recent years, the Barras has undergone a sea change, with a number of new and interesting food and drink establishments opening up in the area.
Whilst still retaining its unmistakable character, this change has added a new dimension to the famous market. From mussels and whelks to social media sensations, the Barras now has it all.
Take a look below at our list of 12 places you must visit at the Barras.
1. The Gate
David Beckham tried some whisky cocktails at The Gate while out and about on Gallowgate during a visit to Glasgow for some filming. 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP | The Gate
2. Ho Lee Fook
Ho Lee Fook has become a viral favourite in Glasgow's east end - serving up authentic Asian street food. 1 McFarlane St, Glasgow G4 0TL | Ho Lee Fook
3. Monster Munchies
Monster Munchies is another one of our personal favourites. It's the perfect way to end a trip to The Barras, or for a quick pit stop before you go back to the stalls. Try their squid bao buns with Irn-Bru chilli sauce - it's Glaswegian fusion at its very best. Barras Market, Glasgow G4 0TP | Monster Munchies
4. Smokey Trotters
Head down to Smokey Trotters on London Road for one of these belters known as 'The Odyssey' which consists of cheeseburgers, caramelised onions, Stornoway black pudding and truffle mayonnaise. 233 London Rd, Glasgow G40 1PE | Smokey Trotters
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.