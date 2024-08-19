3 . Monster Munchies

Monster Munchies is another one of our personal favourites. It's the perfect way to end a trip to The Barras, or for a quick pit stop before you go back to the stalls. Try their squid bao buns with Irn-Bru chilli sauce - it's Glaswegian fusion at its very best. Barras Market, Glasgow G4 0TP | Monster Munchies