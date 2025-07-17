We speak to MC Puppet Paul at The Barras market ahead of tonight’s Moulin Rouge event.

Tonight’s Moulin Rouge might market event at The Barras will start Glasgow Pride weekend in style. The Parisian carnival night event will follow on from previous successful special events at the historic Glasgow location, including the popular, now annual, Hong Kong market.

Taking place on Thursday, July 17, the one off event will run from 5pm until 10pm and see the London Road market transformed as the official warm-up event before Glasgow's Pride takes over the market and Barrowland Ballroom on July 19.

The organisers said: "Expect a night full of high kicks, music, and dazzling lights as we transform the Barras into a Parisian carnival under the stars.

"Dressing up is highly encouraged! Think corsets, feathers, glitter, and Moulin Rouge glam!"

They added that fans can expect live can-can dancer performances, DJ sets, fabulous photo opportunities, carnival vibes and over 100 street food vendors and traders "bringing colour, culture, and community" throughout the entire market.They added: "This is your chance to strut your stuff, celebrate freely, and get into the Pride spirit with a night of fun and freedom."

Free entry, with everyone welcome, the event is also dog friendly and offers free on street parking in surrounding area.

Meanwhile, photos, taken during trips to Glasgow’s world-famous Barras Market throughout the 1970s and 1980s, are a fascinating photographic record of a Glasgow that has changed beyond recognition.

Self-taught photographer Peter Degnan was born and raised in Glasgow and first became involved seriously in photography n 1976 when he bought his first SLR camera, a Russian Zenith with a 50mm lens.

Speaking about this collection of photographs, Peter said: “These photographs of the infamous Glasgow "Barras" market place were shot on film from the mid 1970s through until the late 80s. At this time The Barras was a hive of activity, not always legal, but always entertaining.” You can see a selection of the images here.